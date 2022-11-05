Windy with a steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Idaho football team returns to the Kibbie Dome at noon today (SWX) to play Big Sky rival Eastern Washington.
Last week, the Vandals rallied from a 17-point deficit to take a 28-24 lead, only to see No. 2 Sacramento State drive late and pull off a 31-28 conference victory at Hornet Stadium.
The loss dropped Idaho (5-3, 4-1) just one spot from No. 14 to No. 15 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision rankings and into a tie for third place in the Big Sky.
In order to continue to have a shot at the postseason, the Vandals will have to take care of business against an old foe.
Here’s how Idaho can get it done:
Stop the passing game
Last year, Eastern Washington embarrassed Idaho 71-21 thanks to Eric Barriere’s arm.
He torched the Vandals’ defense to the tune of 26 completions for 600 yards passing and seven touchdowns as the Eagles threw for eight scores in the win.
The philosophy for Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-4) hasn’t changed. In last week’s 38-35 loss to Portland State, quarterback Gunner Talkington was 36-for-60 for 394 yards.
Idaho’s secondary has been consistent in getting turnovers, registering 13. With EWU chucking the ball as much as it does, the defense should have plenty of opportunities to get takeaways.
Return to what works
While the Vandals racked up 189 yards rushing on 34 carries against Sacramento State, they weren’t as balanced on offense as they would have liked to have been.
After facing a 17-7 deficit, freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was forced to throw more often. He finished with a season-high 33 pass attempts.
In this game, Idaho needs to establish a lead and the run game.
The Vandals might not have a problem doing this, as the Eagles rank last in the Big Sky in rush defense, allowing almost 300 yards per game.
Establishing the run should also help the offensive line bounce back in terms of pass protection. It’s been a tough road for Idaho’s hogs as of late, allowing nine sacks the past two games.
Eastern Washington has struggled to get after the quarterback, registering a conference-low 11 sacks.
When McCoy does drop back, he should have time. He just shouldn’t have to do it more than 30 times in this one.
Dome sweet Dome
While Idaho’s perfect Big Sky season is done, it still has an opportunity to stay undefeated at home. Currently, the Vandals are 3-0 inside the dome with this and next week’s UC Davis game remaining.
Winning in front of a supportive home crowd won’t just be good for the team, but for the school and the supporters as well.
Being able to finish anything undefeated is a huge accomplishment, and Idaho has a shot at an unbeaten home record. It can’t afford to slip up here as it’ll have a tough home finale against the Aggies.