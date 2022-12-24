The Idaho football team added one more player on the last day of the early signing period, and it’s a big one.
The Vandals inked three-star linebacker Xe’ree Alexander from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash., on Friday.
“I’m extremely excited for him to join our program,” Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich said. “We’ve recruited him since the summer when he was at our team camp. We knew he had the capabilities of being an All-Big Sky player early in his career.”
Alexander was the Class 4A North Puget Sound League defensive player of the year and was a first-team all-state defenseman.
He was a versatile defender for the Lancers, lining up in seven different positions at all three levels of their defense. He finished the year with 20 tackles for loss, including eight sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.
He was a force in all three phases, adding a kickoff return touchdown and 930 yards on 108 carries as a running back.
Alexander also comes up big when the moment calls for it. In the Class 4A Washington state championship game, he returned a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown, blocked a field goal, and accounted for 213 all-purpose yards in the team’s 24-22 loss to Lake Stevens.
Alexander’s 6-foot-3, 215-pound build makes him a perfect fit as an outside linebacker in the Vandals’ defense.
“We see him at our (WILL) linebacker,” Aurich said. “He’s going to be a Swiss Army knife type of player and we have to put him in situations where he can make an impact.”
Alexander originally committed to Arizona State on Aug. 8, also holding offers from Wisconsin, Hawaii, and Arizona.
Alexander’s brother, Lonyatta, transferred from Arizona State to Washington, which made several people think he’d follow suit. However, he decided to commit to the Sun Devils over Arizona.
However, after Arizona State coach Herm Edwards got fired early in the season, Alexander later re-opened his commitment, announcing it Dec. 8 on social media.
The loss for the Sun Devils ended up being Idaho’s gain as on the final day of the early signing period, the Vandals signed the versatile three-star linebacker.
“The level of football in the Big Sky is on par with anyone in the Group of Five,” Aurich said. “The kids now in the portal age are looking to go places with a plan to succeed and we laid out a clear plan for him to have success.”
