Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson, left, was named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team Wednesday. A total of 15 Vandal players were honored by the conference.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

In a year where everything has gone the Vandals way, it makes sense that they would collect the most end-of-the-year honors since rejoining the Big Sky Conference in 2018.

The conference announced its end-of-the-year awards Wednesday, and it included 15 Idaho players, highlighted by quarterback Gevani McCoy earning the freshman of the year award.

