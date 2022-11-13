MOSCOW — What’s a team supposed to do when everything is laid out on a silver platter? Not do what Idaho did Saturday.
The Vandals got behind early and was forced to play catch-up all game long in dropping a 44-26 decision to Big Sky opponent UC Davis on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome, ending their perfect home stretch.
When taking a test, teachers typically hand out a study guide to get students prepared for what they might see. Idaho’s study guide on UC Davis (6-4, 5-2) probably had multiple pages on senior All-American running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. and the Aggies’ third-ranked Big Sky rushing attack.
But it was clear that the Vandals didn’t study as hard as they would have liked as Gilliam Jr. and the rest of UC Davis’ runners combined for 250 rushing yards.
“We got outplayed and out-coached, especially in the first half,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “My hat goes off to them. They came out and had a really good game plan and knew how to attack us.”
Here are some takeaways:
Playing from behind was never ideal
Idaho (6-4, 5-2) is not built to play from behind with how its offense runs.
The Vandals found themselves in a 14-0 hole early before responding with 7:48 left in the first quarter as freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy ran in from 12 yards out. Idaho never got any closer.
“I thought (UC Davis) had some stuff dialed in (at the) start,” Eck said. “Maybe we should’ve taken the ball when we won the toss.”
Idaho’s offense runs on three principles: possess the ball, drain the clock and establish the run game. When the deficit isn’t insurmountable, those are pretty good core values.
However, the Aggies punched back with a Trent Tompkins touchdown run on the next drive to go up two scores again.
Despite the tide not changing, the Vandals stayed true their philosophy on the next drive.
The Vandals ran three straight times, for just a single yard, and were forced to punt. Even worse, the Vandals got penalized for interference on the return, giving the Aggies great field position. It resulted in a 30-yard field goal from Isaiah Gomez to put them up 24-7. A Gilliam short scoring plunge made it a 24-point hole.
“They did what we expected them to do,” Eck said. “I thought we could’ve run the ball a little better. Obviously, we threw a little more today, and that’s not how we like to play.”
Trailing by three scores forced Idaho in that situation. While McCoy didn’t do a bad job, leading back-to-back scoring drives to begin the second half to bring the Vandals within 12, it wasn’t his best showing. He finished 28-of-39 passing for 345 yards and two scores.
McCoy also demonstrated how deadly he can be with his legs, finishing with 36 rushing yards.
“I thought he did a good job extending plays,” Eck said. “They dropped eight, so when you have a lot of guys in coverage they can shadow some routes, so you have to buy a bit of extra time to find guys.”
Despite protection being shaky, the Aggies didn’t register a sack until late in the third quarter.
McCoy connected with Jermaine Jackson for 55 yards to put the Vandals in the red zone trailing 34-19 late in the third quarter. However, disaster struck when the offensive line allowed back-to-back sacks to put Idaho in a fourth-and-27 at the UC Davis 38-yard line. McCoy scrambled but was well short of the marker.
“That was probably our worst protection sequence,” Eck said. “That series is one that we needed and something that we have to build on.”
Where’d the defense go?
The Vandal defense, who registered a takeaway in every single game, was extremely stingy against the run and had everything going for them, really didn’t show up.
Idaho knew it had to stop the run and force the pass, something it executed well in its 30-23 win Oct. 23 at Montana. That game feels like it was decades ago with how the Vandals’ defense have been playing lately.
When UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings was forced to pass, he did fine, finishing 16-of-19 for 206 yards. He could thank his offensive line for that as he wasn’t touched the entire game.
“I thought they just came in and knew how to attack us,” Eck said. “They passed very little because they didn’t have to.
The defensive line also struggled to keep Gilliam bottled up, and they also had a hard time securing the edge on outside runs during the first half.
Somber night for the seniors
This was big, not just for Football Championship Subdivision playoff implications go, it was big for senior class.
It was difficult to miss the large ‘82’ decal printed on Idaho’s helmets. The Vandals honored fallen teammate Collin Sather, who passed away in 2019 after battling with advanced renal cancer.
Sather would’ve been a senior this season, along with teammate and best friend Connor Whitney, who wore Sather’s number in the game.
During the senior night presentation, Whitney came out after Sather was announced in his old threads, a welcomed surprise to Sather’s family who had no idea about the number change.
“It felt like he was there with us,” Whitney said. “It’s a tough deal, but I’m happy we were able to do something for him. My hats off to the program and everyone involved who helped honor him.”
The senior night festivities reminded Whitney of the times he and Sather shared on the gridiron and the basketball court playing together at West Valley High School in Spokane.
UC Davis 14 17 3 10 — 44Idaho 7 0 12 7 — 26
First Quarter
UCD: Larison 33 run (Gomez kick), 13:38.
UCD: Gilliam 1 run (Gomez kick), 7:00.
UI: McCoy 12 run (Chavez kick), 1:48.
Second Quarter
UCD: Tompkins 2 run (Gomez kick), 13:03.
UCD: FG Gomez 30, 8:10.
UCD: Gilliam 1 run (Gomez kick), 2:57.
Third Quarter
UI: Hatten 18 pass from McCoy (run failed), 11:25.
UI: Hatten 5 pass from McCoy (run failed), 4:55.
UCD: FG Gomez 35, 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
UCD: Gilliam 7 run (Gomez kick), 8:14.
UI: McCoy 5 run (Chavez kick), 4:14.
UCD: FG Gomez 32, 2:24.
A: 7,681.
UCD UI
First downs 25 27
Rushes-yards 50-250 32-118
Passing 206 345
Comp-Att-Int 16-19-0 28-42-0
Return Yards 22 30
Punts-Avg. 1-41.0 2-32.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalty-Yards 5-45 8-90
Time of Possession 30:27 29:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: UC Davis, Gilliam 31-173, Larison 7-68, Hutton 6-11, Tompkins 1-2, Hastings 2-(-1), Team 3-(-3). Idaho, Woods 8-45, McCoy 10-36, Johnson 3-22, Cummings 8-15, Carter 1-0, Gibbs 2-(-8).
PASSING: UC Davis, Hastings 16-19-0-206. McCoy 28-39-345-0, Gibbs 0-3-0-0
RECEIVING: UC Davis, Hutton 4-60, Tompkins 3-45, Gilliam 3-5, Castles 2-48, Larison 2-21, Poerio 1-15, Thorpe 1-12. Idaho Hatten 13-126, Jackson 6-118, Dwyer 3-60, Whitney 2-14, Woods 2-6, Hauser 1-11, Cummings 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Idaho, Chavez 46.
UC Davis 44, Idaho 26
Stars of the game
UC Davis running back ULONZO GILLIAM JR. finished with 31 carries for 173 yards along with three scores. Idaho receiver HAYDEN HATTEN had 13 catches for 126 yards and two scores. His two touchdowns tied the school record for most scoring receptions in a season with 14. GEVANI McCOY was 28-of-39 passing for 345 yards with two scores.
Key plays
Jermaine Jackson caught a 55-yard pass from McCoy to put the Vandals in the red zone, threatening to make it a one-possession game late in the third. However, the UC Davis defense stood tall in getting back-to-back sacks. Gilliam scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Aggies up 41-19 with 8:14 to go, setting Aggies’ all-time career rushing mark.
Up next
Idaho (6-4, 5-2) wraps up the regular season at noon Pacific this Saturday at Idaho State (1-9, 1-6).