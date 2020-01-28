WOMEN’S BASKETBALl
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Lizzy Klinker, Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea scored 14, 13 and 12 points respectively to guide Idaho past Southern Utah 71-56 on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game.
Klinker matched the nine-rebound total of her sister Natalie as the Vandals (12-5, 7-1) claimed their fifth straight win.
Marxen doled out eight assists and Janie King came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers for Idaho. King and Isabelle Hadden tallied nine points each.
Harley Hanson led Southern Utah (9-8, 3-5) with 19 points.
“This year our biggest strength is our team effort and energy,” Lizzy Klinker said. “It was great to see everyone contribute and lock down on defense.”
UI coach Jon Newlee lauded Marxen’s defense on Rebecca Cardenas, who was held to nine points.
“We didn’t want to foul her and send her to the line,” he said. “I can’t say enough about Gina and the entire squad’s defense tonight.”
IDAHO (12-5, 7-1)
Bea 4-12 2-4 12, N. Klinker 2-2 1-1 5, Pulliam 0-4 0-0 0, Marxen 4-8 3-4 13, L. Klinker 6-15 2-4 14, Christopher 3-4 2-2 9, Christopher 3-4 2-2 9, Hadden 4-7 1-2 9, King 3-8 0-0 9, King 3-8 0-0 9, Kirby 0-2 0-0 0, Mine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 11-17 71.
SOUTHERN UTAH (9-8, 3-5)
Larsen 1-4 2-4 4, Fano 2-5 1-2 5, Cardenas 3-16 2-2 9, Hansen 6-12 4-7 19, Eaton 3-8 4-4 10, Black 1-1 0-0 2, Satini 0-3 0-0 0, Frandsen 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 15-21 56.
Idaho 18 14 24 15—71
S. Utah 18 13 13 14—56
3-point goals — Idaho 8-25 (Bea 4-12, Pullim 0-3, Marxen 2-6, L. Klinker 0-2, Christopher 1-1, Hadden 1-1, King 3-7), Southern Utah 5-16 (Fano 0-1, Chatman 1-4, Cardenas 1-5, Hansen 3-4, Eaton 0-2). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Idaho 42 (N. Klinker 9, L. Klinker 9), Southern Utah 35 (Eaton 8). Assists — Idaho 15 (Marxen 8), Southern Utah 7 (three with 2). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Southern Utah 16. A — 948.