LAPWAI — The “On to State” chants booming from the Timberline section at Lapwai High School meant a little extra to the folks from Pierce and Weippe.
Their school hasn’t been to the big stage since 1972, when the Spartans won the whole shebang. Adding onto that — Timberline never even had won a district title.
“It’s a big moment for Timberline,” first-year coach and school principal Jason Hunter said as players, coaches and fans celebrated at center court, some of them crying tears of joy.
The Spartans’ boys’ basketball team capped off an unbeaten Whitepine League Division II slate with a 49-42 defeat of defending champion Logos of Moscow on Thursday in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district final before a packed house.
Most of Timberline’s players have been teammates since fifth-grade AAU, and as Cameron Summerfield — the team’s lone senior — put it, “We just play like a family.” The Spartans (16-3) looked it. The scoring was portioned out well and the help defense was evident against the Knights (11-6), a sharpshooting 3-point team.
“We knew, against Logos, we needed to just play man-to-man defense, get in their face and try to shut them down,” Hunter said. “You can’t give ’em an inch.”
Timberline, which hangs its hat on defense, held Logos to 33 percent from deep and forced a bulk of takeaways in the second half. It took its first lead in the third quarter, stretched it to seven points, then hung on. The Spartans will play in the State tournament starting March 5 at Caldwell High School.
Rylan Larson led all scorers with 17 points, Chase Hunter canned five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Summerfield tacked on 10 — eight coming at the line, a few of those down the stretch.
“You’re getting six to eight points from a lot of guys,” said Jason Hunter, whose team went 11-10 last season, before he was coach. “We’ve just really preached playing together, and playing hard — working for every rebound, playing great defense and doing it as a team.”
Chase Hunter and Larson sparked the Spartans out of intermission. Hunter nailed a 3 and Larson added a tough, traditional three-point play to hand Timberline its first lead, and the momentum.
The Spartans, who outscored the Knights by nine points in the second half, held Logos without a basket for three minutes in the middle of the fourth, after a Jonah Grieser jumper tied it at 34 early in the period.
“You’re watching it like, ‘Four minutes, three minutes, two minutes,’” Jason Hunter said. “You’re just like, ‘Come on, come on.’ Yeah, there was a lot of relief.”
The Knights were led by Roman Nuttbrock (15 points) and Will Casebolt (11). Casebolt hit a deep 3 with 2:20 on the clock to break a drought and close the gap to four points, but Timberline slowed it down, earning foul shots and getting clutch buckets inside from Larson.
Earlier, Logos set an edge with its length and interior defense. It went ahead by as many as seven points early in the second, after a straightaway Grieser 3.
“They played super hard,” Jason Hunter said of Logos, which will face Deary at 6 p.m. today for a chance at a State play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grangeville. Timberline swept the season series with Logos, including a win on a 27-foot buzzer-beater. “They can shoot the lights out.”
But Chase Hunter answered with two 3s, and eventually, Timberline wholly clamped down and fashioned a lead it did not relinquish.
Summerfield nabbed a rebound off a missed free throw, tossed in a putback, and got fouled with 30 seconds left.
Then, the chants began.
“I can actually breathe now,” Summerfield said. “Every single player out there was just working their butt off. It was like, ‘We did it.’ We can’t let up now, the path doesn’t get any easier.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-6)
Roman Nuttbrock 6 2-2 15, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 3 2-2 11, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Jonah Grieser 3 0-0 7, Rory Wilson 1 0-0 2, Isaac Blum 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-4 42.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (16-3)
Rylan Larson 8 1-3 17, Carson Sellers 1 2-4 4, Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 5 0-0 15, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 1 8-14 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-21 49.
Logos 10 13 7 12—42
Timberline 6 15 13 15—49
3-point goals — Nuttbrock, Casebolt 3, Grieser, Blum, Brown, Hunter 5.
Deary 56, Kendrick 51
LAPWAI — Deary squandered most of a 16-point lead, but held off a late Kendrick rally to keep its season afloat.
The Mustangs (13-10) used an efficient, turnover-forcing press defense and quick-scoring transition offense to hold down the Tigers (9-14) early. Kendrick plugged away, cutting it to 49-46 with two minutes left in the fourth. But the Mustangs maintained possession and closed it from the free-throw line.
“We needed to slow down our offense instead of taking quick shots,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. “Overall, in the first half, we did a nice job attacking the basket.”
Deary was led by Brayden Stapleton (20 points, 9-of-10 from the foul line) and Dylan Wilcox (11 points). Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett totaled 18 points and Chase Burke had 17 — much of the pair’s scoring came on wild shots in crunch time.
KENDRICK (9-14)
Chase Burke 6 3-5 17, Jagger Hewett 6 4-4 18, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 1-5 5, Maison Anderson 0 1-2 1, Jacob Skiles 4 0-3 10, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 51.
DEARY (13-10)
London Kirk 3 0-1 6, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 5 9-10 20, Preston Johnston 3 0-1 6, Karson Ireland 2 1-2 6, Jon Beyer 1 1-2 3, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 4, Dylan Wilcox 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 12-18 56.
Kendrick 3 13 12 23—51
Deary 9 22 8 17—56
3-point goals — Burke 2, Hewett 2, Skiles 2, Stapleton, Ireland.
