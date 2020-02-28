POST FALLS — Kamiah last reached the Idaho Class 1A tournament in 2013, but is within a win of punching its ticket back there after beating Wallace 48-39 in a loser-out game at Post Falls Middle School on Thursday.
The Kubs will play Butte County at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Weiser High School in a state play-in game.
Jace Sams (13 points) and Titus Oatman (12) led the Kubs (16-8), who had fallen into a nine-point hole in the first quarter after Wallace (10-11) rattled off 12 unanswered points.
“I think we were getting our legs under us still from the bus ride,” coach Aaron Skinner said. “We’ve done this before, where we claw our way out and big credit to the guys — that’s where we’ve been winning our games, in the third and the fourth (quarter).”
Sams scored all his points in the fourth and went 5-for-6 from the field. Kavan Mercer went on a personal 6-0 run in the third and Oatman hit two “big” 3s in that period as well,” Skinner said.
“In the second half, we responded well, both defensively and offensively,” Skinner said. “It was another good team win.”
Kamiah 5 10 16 17—48
Wallace 12 6 9 12—39