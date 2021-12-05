MOSCOW — Afterward, Zac Claus lamented specific plays more than general trends. For Idaho, that’s progress.
Opening their Big Sky Conference season against the team projected to rule the league, the Vandals led by six points midway through the second half Saturday before faltering at pivotal late moments and absorbing an 81-75 loss to Southern Utah at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“Coach told us, losing a game can be something simple or really small,” said Idaho guard Mikey Dixon, who scored 27 points. “So we’ve got to keep paying attention to the details.”
The Vandals (1-7, 0-1), who were picked to finish last in the conference, trailed 77-75 when Dixon got tied up in traffic on a baseline drive and his awkward shot was rebounded by the Thunderbirds’ Maizen Fausett. From there, Dre Marin and John Knight III canned two free throws apiece to seal the win for SUU (5-3, 2-0).
“We allowed a couple too many transition baskets and a couple of their opportunities on the offensive glass,” said Claus, the Vandals’ third-year coach, whose only win this year has come against NCAA Division III George Fox. “That was the separation in the last five minutes. And a credit to them (the T-Birds). They kept coming.”
He wasn’t pinning anything on his big men, who acquitted themselves well defensively and helped Idaho shoot 21-for-40 (52.5 percent) from 2-point range. The Vandals got 10 points apiece off the bench from 6-foot-4 Rashad Smith and 6-5 Ethan Kilgore, and Smith grabbed eight rebounds.
Dixon also dealt kudos to 6-10 freshman Tanner Christensen, who had eight points.
“I think he’s really starting to find his rhythm down low,” Davis said.
“We’ve been making a vocal point to get him touches.”
Touches for everyone, in fact, more or less is the point for UI.
“We’re still trying to play smart, winning offensive basketball,” Claus said, “and for us that means the ball’s gotta move. Our guys have to move, because when we don’t share it, when we don’t set good screens, we’re easy to guard. We showed on multiple trips over the course of this game that when we move it, when we’re in sync with one another, we play good basketball.”
Kilgore scored four points in a brief span midway through the second half, and guard Trevante Anderson, who would finish with 12 points, hit a driving layin to put Idaho up 63-57.
But Marin then drained a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 Thunderbirds surge. He wound up with 19 points, Tevian Jones added 17 and Fausett contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“You went toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league,” Claus said of his team. “But I go backward and tell you we had three really good practices Wednesday through Friday, and the correlation from the practice to the game is real. As long as our guys continue to believe in that, believe in one another, we have more good days ahead of us.”
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against South Dakota State.
SOUTHERN UTAH (5-3, 2-0)
Fausett 5-14 3-3 15, Spurgin 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 4-8 8, Marin 7-14 2-2 19, Jones 7-16 1-2 17, Butler 4-7 0-0 9, Moody 3-6 0-0 6, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Fleming 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 30-70 11-16 81.
IDAHO (1-7, 0-1)
Christensen 4-9 0-0 8, Dixon 11-20 2-3 27, Anderson 5-11 1-1 12, Bertain 2-6 0-0 6, Kilgore 3-4 4-5 10, Pepple 1-3 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 2-2 10, Salih 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-11 75.
Halftime — Southern Utah, 36-33. 3-point goals – Southern Utah 10-25 (Marin 3-7, Fausett 2-3, Moody 2-4, Jones 2-7, Butler 1-1, Fleming 0-1, Moore 0-2), Idaho 8-23 (Dixon 3-8, Bertain 2-5, Smith 2-5, Anderson 1-4, Quinnett 0-1). Rebounds — Southern Utah 42 (Fausett 10), Idaho 37 (Anderson 8, Smith 8). Assists — Southern Utah 9 (Knight 4), Idaho 8 (four with 2). Total fouls — Southern Utah 13, Idaho 18. A — 1,043.