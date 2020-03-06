CALDWELL, Idaho — James Bodily, North Gem’s 6-foot-2 standout guard, likes nothing more than a clean euro-step layup on a fast break. But in the Rocky Mountain Conference, teams were starting to get used to it.
“At State, they don’t know what’s going on,” Bodily said.
Bodily scored approximately 20 points with the inside maneuver, and finished with 37 to guide the wiry Cowboys to a 79-50 rout of Timberline of Pierce/Weippe on Thursday at Caldwell High School in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A Division II state tournament.
The Spartans (16-4), in their first appearance at State since 1972, will face Carey (17-8) at 5:15 p.m. Pacific today in a consolation round. Carey lost 62-47 to Cascade earlier in the day.
North Gem (17-5), which broke a 10-year drought at the state tournament this year, was running all game long against the classification’s No. 2 defense. The Cowboys — who boast four starters taller than 6-foot — piled up multiple scoring runs, during which the Spartans struggled to get back downcourt to cut off transition finishes at the rim.
“I thought that gave them some problems, our length and quickness with the length,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “We want to push the pace. We like to run, definitely.”
Bodily, who averaged 32.5 points per game during the district tournament, was 15-for-19 from the field. Fifteen of his points came from 3-point range, where he was 5-for-7.
“James has been on a tear the last six weeks,” Corta said. “This was just an extension of what he’s done.”
Fellow lanky guard Logan Corta added 16 points on 8-of-11 from the field for North Gem, which shot 59 percent to Timberline’s 28 percent. The Cowboys were playing with a full, healthy roster “for the first time in three weeks,” Tracey Corta said.
“We hadn’t really played a team of that caliber, you know, so it’s a whole ’nother level for us,” said first-year Timberline coach Jason Hunter, whose team won its district tournament for the first time in school history. “We’ll definitely have to acclimate to that.”
Timberline was led by guard Carson Sellers, who totaled 14 points — on 50 percent shooting — and five rebounds. Cameron Summerfield had nine points, five rebounds and blocked two shots, and Devon Wentland kicked in nine points.
“It’s hard when you’re down 30 points, and you feel like, ‘Holy cow, we’re getting worked here,’” Hunter said. “That’s tough, but I was proud of the kids. They didn’t quit, they kept playing. They’re a good group, they’re determined. They’ll be ready to go.”
The Cowboys took their first double-digit lead late in the first quarter. They responded without delay to any Timberline scoring, and gave the Spartans’ offense fits with their size.
“They played intense defense,” Hunter said. “We’re used to having some pretty good looks, but they didn’t really give us any.”
Sellers made consecutive 3s at the end of the first and start of the second to slice into the lead, but the Cowboys held steady to maintain a 14-point halftime edge. Shortly after the break, North Gem scored 15 consecutive points to build the lead up to 26.
Bodily got to do his favorite thing.
“Just run, run,” he said. “We noticed all their scorers are pretty low, so we just tried to run, because we knew if we got the numbers up, it’d be hard for them to keep up.”
NORTH GEM-FREMONT (17-5)
Garrett Leavitt 1 0-0 3, Brett Freeman 3 1-4 7, Chayce Low 2 0-0 6, Hazen Casperson 0 0-0 0, Jackson Cook 1 0-0 2, Logan Corta 8 0-0 16, Bridger Hatch 1 0-0 2, CJ Hill 0 0-0 0, James Bodily 15 2-3 37, Maddox Setser 0 0-0 0, Brett Yost 1 0-0 3, Ransom Cooper 1 1-1 3. Totals 33 4-8 79.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (16-4)
Rylan Larson 2 1-4 5, Carson Sellers 5 2-2 14, Parker Brown 2 0-0 5, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 0 2-2 2, Devon Wentland 3 2-2 9, Cameron Summerfield 2 5-7 9, Jaron Christopherson 1 4-4 6. Totals 15 16-21 50.
North Gem 21 16 24 19—79
Timberline 12 11 10 17—50
3-point goals — Leavitt, Low 2, Bodily 5, Yost, Sellers 2, Brown, Wentland.
