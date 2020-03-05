CALDWELL, Idaho —In 1972, first-year coach Fred Durham guided Timberline to its first appearance at the state tournament. The occasion seized the community’s undivided attention, and eventually, the school in Pierce/Weippe laid claim to first place as an ultimate underdog.
Fast forward 48 years — Timberline, again with a first-year coach, is back in the Treasure Valley at last.
“They started believing in their goals early on,” said current coach Jason Hunter, now in his fifth year as school principal. “It was just their tenacity. We’ve constantly preached, ‘If we stay focused and keep working, we can make it.’
“The boys did it.”
To say it’s an anticipated return would be selling it short. Most of the staffers and a significant portion of the locals have formed a convoy, which has forced Hunter to cancel school. At 2 p.m. Pacific today, they’ll watch their 16-3, district-champion Spartans officially break the drought, and play North Gem (16-5) at Caldwell High School to open the Class 1A-Division II tournament.
“There’s just been an amazing outpouring of support from the community,” Hunter said. “Obviously, it’s been a long time. They’re eager.”
Of course, there’s also been a lot of reminiscing recently among the 1,000 or so who live in the two towns, between which the school sits.
The Timberline of 1971-72 was a landmark team. For starters, the institution itself was only in its third year of existence after the merging of the Pierce Foresters and Weippe Gorillas.
“The big thing was, ‘Will the kids get along?’” said 1972 senior forward Darv Nelson, who’s coached various sports at the school in his past. Nelson still lives in the community. “All of a sudden, boom, you’re playing together. But there were no problems. It was seamless.”
Those Spartans didn’t win a district title. In fact, they’d lost in the first round to Kendrick at a packed Booth Hall. They had to grind in the loser’s bracket and fought all the way to the championship, where they fell to Prairie of Cottonwood. The sequence pushed them to the side of the State bracket featuring Class A-3 stalwarts New Plymouth and Middleton.
“I think losing to Prairie made a big difference; we went down there hungry,” said Nelson, who noted the team was fired up in the second round against top-ranked Middleton after former Gov. Cecil Andrus, who’d lived in nearby Orofino for a chunk of his life, gave a pregame speech to the Spartans.
“We were just some kids from Timberline, so we thought that was pretty cool.”
The next day, the Spartans used an efficient jump-shooting day to soar past Prairie in the state title game, avenging their district tournament defeat.
That group, comprised of former foes, had been in building mode the previous two years under storied Weippe coach Elmer Wessels, who stayed at Timberline for two years before departing earlier in 1971. Durham slid into the role from his post with the JV team.
Those experienced Spartans blitzed unsuspecting opponents with a defense-to-offense M.O. They were up-tempo, savvy on the break and any one of them could put on a scoring clinic. Posts Ben Estes and John Raykovich were stout, and the backcourt was composed of slippery sharpshooters.
“We were very good at getting the ball out from the big guys underneath,” said Bob Hartig, a guard on the team and former girls’ coach in the early-2000s. Hartig now resides in Post Falls, and works in the Alaskan oil fields. He spoke to the Tribune while heading to Caldwell. “All of us could shoot it. Rebounding, fast-breaking and shooting — run-and-gun was our team.”
This year’s Spartans — who won the program’s first district title when they beat Logos of Moscow 49-42 on Feb. 27 — conjure up memories, even if they’re not all that comparable in play.
This Timberline team values “the blue-collar stuff,” said Hunter, a Kooskia native and Lewis-Clark State grad who’d previously spent about 15 years in the Weiser School District. Hunter stresses owning the glass, taking care of the ball, forcing takeaways and slowing the tempo, rather than picking it up.
“We don’t wanna get in foot races with teams that score 70 points per game,” he said. His team allows 39.6 points on average, the second fewest in its classification. “Just play defense like you wouldn’t want to be defended. When that kid’s in your face the way you don’t like, that’s how we like to be. Intense defense without fouling.”
If there was an obvious comparison to be made, it’d be that both teams parceled out the scoring. For example: Carson Sellers, Rylan Larson, Chase Hunter and Cameron Summerfield — the team’s only senior — each have had near-20-point games, but all average somewhere around 7 to 9 points per outing.
“It really varies, that’s what’s given teams a hard time defending us,” Jason Hunter said.
Another likeness is their players’ knowledge of their teammates, albeit in different ways. The 1972 players squared off with each other in peewee showdowns between Pierce and Weippe. Almost all of the current players have been together since fifth-grade AAU and through junior-high ball.
“I kinda knew they’d be a special group,” said Bill Sellers, Carson’s dad and a late-1980s Timberline player who coached the youth teams. “We’re a small community; our largest classes are like 20 kids, and at these big AAU tournaments, they were able to beat some teams from Asotin, Clarkston, Orofino. ... They’ve developed over time. It wasn’t gonna be just one person that carries the load. They know everyone’s weaknesses and strengths.”
After finishing a game above .500 last year, Timberline went perfect in league play. Its only losses came to Whitepine League Division I teams.
“It’s just a family,” said Summerfield, celebrating the Spartans’ win against the Knights at Lapwai High School before what Bill Sellers called “the most people I’ve seen at a Timberline game in 10, 15 years.”
People of all ages embraced, some shedding tears. Players from every decade attended, and Wessels was there.
Now there’s an unmistakable similarity between the teams — support from a success-hungry community tucked in the woods on the hill and off the beaten path of Highway 11.
Timberline, before moving down a classification, once would draw massive crowds, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s, but the Spartans never could break through in the district tournament. Forty-eight years later, they’ve finally got another landmark season.
“It’s been kinda unreal. It’s brought everyone together,” said assistant Pat Christopherson, a former Spartan (late-90s/early-2000s) and Timberline rescue worker who helped start up multiple youth sports leagues for Weippe and Pierce. “There isn’t a local business up here that hasn’t put up something for these boys. Credit to the community, and the boys especially. They’ve taken this thing by the reins.
“They’ve rekindled that athletic spirit.”
