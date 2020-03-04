CALDWELL, Idaho — Kamiah boys’ basketball coach Aaron Skinner knows it sounds cliche, but his Kubs have as much a claim to “mental toughness” as anyone.
Kamiah, which hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2013 when it finished runner-up, has been “beaten down,” he said. In the past couple of years, the Kubs have lost “by 50, 40, 30 points” against the “best competition the state has to offer” at the Class 1A Division I level — in the bruising Whitepine League.
“If you were to put another team that’s lost like that for a few years, and say, ‘Go to State,’ they’d laugh,” said Skinner, a fourth-year head coach at Kamiah who’d served as a longtime assistant alongside Ryan Ball in the mid-2000s. “It sounds corny, but these kids fought, worked hard, had some setbacks and slumps.
“It takes a pretty special team to do that.”
With resolve — and a little fortune — the Kubs (17-8) are back at State. They’ll face Ambrose at 7 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Caldwell’s Vallivue High School.
To get here, Kamiah — which went 6-15 last season — had to win four consecutive games after an upsetting, opening-night loss at the district tournament to Troy. It knocked off defending state champion Prairie of Cottonwood, then blew past Genesee to reach a loser-out game against Wallace, won by nine, then had to travel to Weiser for a play-in game against Butte County, which bested Kamiah in the 2013 state title game.
The Pirates had an open, last-second layup for the win bounce off the heel of the rim. As it happens, Skinner celebrated his birthday the next day.
“Couldn’t ask for a better present,” Skinner said, laughing. “We’ve had the skill, but a bit of luck right now, too.”
Here’s an example of the “skill” — after an 0-3 start, Kamiah rattled off 10 consecutive wins between Dec. 12 and Jan. 23. Skinner said the team’s success comes from its overarching stability, in which not one player needs to be leaned on. The Kubs didn’t lose a single contributor after last year.
Jace Sams, a first-team all-league junior post who stands 6-foot-1, scores 15 points per game. Senior guard Sam Brisbois is a well-rounded offensive player, and senior guard Titus Oatman is a “3-point specialist,” Skinner said. Sophomore Kavan Mercer is the Kubs’ “best defender.”
“They honestly don’t care who’s the captain every game,” Skinner said. “They share the responsibility and that role. ... With us, it’s ‘Pick your poison.’”
On Jan. 10, Kamiah lost senior workhorse post Kaden Mercer, who went down with a season-ending knee injury for the second consecutive year. Skinner admitted the Kubs got a bit deflated after that, but eventually altered their lineup effectively, inserting quick sophomore Luke Krogh.
“Luke’s done well, but it’s hard to replace that senior toughness and mental aptitude,” Skinner said.
But Kamiah’s not short on “mental aptitude,” even if it might sound cliche.
OF NOTE — Kamiah is in the midst of trying to pass a levy to fund the school. Skinner said the Kubs’ qualifying for State “helps show the community why it’d be necessary. ... A State berth means a lot to the town.”