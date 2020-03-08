NAMPA, Idaho — Underdog Moscow ran into a wall in the Class 4A state title game, dashing its hopes to move into a tie for first all-time in Idaho boys’ basketball championships (13) — regardless of classification.
The Bears were outmuscled by Preston, the state’s unanimously top-ranked team, in a 59-43 loss at the Ford Idaho Center. But they don’t have anything to be ashamed of.
Unranked Moscow (17-10) started 5-8 this season, then rattled off 12 wins in its final 14 games. It toppled favored Minico of Rupert in the first round Thursday at State, and edged past Kuna (also favored) in Friday’s semifinal round.
The Bears got the furthest they’ve been under fifth-year coach Josh Uhrig, and further than they have since 2013, when they were nipped in the title game by Rigby, 45-43. Moscow now has finished second three times since 2010.
“I’m proud as heck of these guys,” said Uhrig, who’s led four consecutive state tournament appearances. “I mean, second place in the state, losing to a team like Preston — they are no joke, they’re a good team — and our guys fought and fought. They just made more baskets than we did, that’s the way it goes.”
Preston (26-1) hasn’t lost since December. It stretched its winning streak to 22 games. The Indians have won four of the past five state titles. They were beaten by Idaho Falls in overtime last year, prompting the motto “Take it back,” which rang from their student section all night.
“They’ve established a winning mentality,” said 10th-year Preston coach Tyler Jones, whose teams have gone 121-12 in the past five years. “It took a long time to build that culture, and it kinda has carried from group to group. They were determined to get back here and go out as seniors on top, and fortunately, we were able to do that.”
The senior-laden Indians haven’t been outrebounded all year, and they were outscoring opponents by an average of 20 points per game.
Their all-state, 6-foot-7, 240-pound post Ty Hyde controlled the paint, and added 12 points. Reserve Cooper Hobson — who returned from an ACL injury in early February — hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points. Point guard Luke Smellie was 5-for-5 for 13 points, along with nine rebounds and eight assists.
“They’ve got so many weapons, and they penetrate the ball well, and they have athletic guards that made it tough on us,” Uhrig said. “They run so many great sets, and staggered screens to free up their guards, and they didn’t miss many shots out there.
“... I would say, probably the best team we’ve seen.”
Preston shot 53 percent from the floor and was 17-for-19 at the line — 13-for-15 after halftime. Moscow went 17-for-55 from the field. The run-and-gun Indians — whose shortest starter stands 6-2 — used a 14-2 run to open a double-digit lead late in the first, and held the lead around 15 points for the majority of the game. Early in the fourth, Moscow picked up the pace, but could only trim the deficit to 13 after an 8-0 run.
Star guard Benny Kitchel had consecutive 3s to spark it. He finished with 12 points. Blake Buchanan added nine points, and senior post Ben Postell had seven points — including a monster, two-handed jam in the final period — and seven rebounds, and got more comfortable defending Hyde as the game wore on. Postell took it upon himself to go man-on-man with Hyde to limit Preston’s perimeter shooting — it had one 3 after halftime.
“Gosh, we were playing them so close, (we) just couldn’t get over the hump,” Uhrig said. “At one point I look up and I’m like, ‘We should be down by nine or 10,’ and we’re down 15. ... We had to try to speed it up. Defensively, (we’d) get down the floor and create something. We had some missed opportunities, a couple missed shots, missed close ones.”
Jones said his team’s goal was to push the pace to offset Moscow’s length underneath. Transition finishes made up the bulk of Preston’s early scoring to set a comfortable edge.
The Bears, who will return three starters next year, didn’t have enough to match up this time. But it doesn’t reduce the season they had.
“The kids put in the work, they trusted each other,” Uhrig said. “I wouldn’t say I was surprised at all (with the bounceback).”
MOSCOW (17-10)
Brayden Decker 2 0-0 4, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 4, Joe Colter 1 1-3 3, Ben Postell 3 1-2 7, Blake Buchanan 4 0-0 9, Benny Kitchel 4 1-1 12, Tyler Skinner 0 2-2 2, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 2, Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Bryden Brown 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-8 43.
PRESTON (26-1)
Ty Hyde 3 6-8 12, Cooper Hobson 5 2-2 17, Scott Dunn 0 2-2 2, Luke Smellie 5 3-3 13, Brecker Knapp 0 2-2 2, Cole Harris 3 0-0 6, Garrett Ward 1 2-2 5, Gabe Hammons 1 0-0 2, Brayden Hess 0 0-0 0, Benson Palmer 0 0-0 0, Taite Priestley 0 0-0 0, Steven Roberts 0 0-0 0, Rett Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 17-19 59.
Moscow 8 9 5 21—43
Preston 20 15 7 17—59
3-point goals — Buchanan, Kitchel 3, Hobson 5, Ward.
