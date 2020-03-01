It sucks. Lewiston boys’ basketball coach Jayson Ulrich said that twice during his postgame interview.
And one could hardly anticipate any other response after the Bengals fell 60-59 on Saturday to Lake City in an Idaho Class 5A state play-in game that ended Lewiston’s season and doubled as the swan song for Booth Hall.
The Bengals — who have played there since December 1967, but will play all their home games going forward at the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards — missed two potential game-winners in the final four seconds. Lake City’s Jack Kiesbuy scored in the post with 14 seconds left for the final difference.
“It just sucks,” Ulrich said after his team concluded its season 13-9. “It sucks for the kids. They have high expectations of themselves and we just didn’t make enough (shots) tonight.
“And we talked about fueling for next year — and I hate to talk about next year right away — but these kids are coming back hungrier than ever back at the new place.”
With five seconds left, Lewiston guard Jace McKarcher caught the ball wide open and proceeded to attempt a 3. When that missed — narrowly — Joel Mullikin attempted to tip in the rebound at the buzzer. That also missed — narrowly. McKarcher and Mullikin combined almost evenly for 30 points.
“(McKarcher) got a great look (and I) thought it was in,” Ulrich said, noting McKarcher had the hot hand. “Then we got an even better look on the tip-in — and it could have gone either way.
“We could have gotten a tip-in (or) there could have been a foul called. It just didn’t fall in and it breaks my heart for these guys.”
Lewiston took its final lead with just under 30 seconds left on a deep jumper by Cruz Hepburn. That gave the Bengals a 59-58 lead.
“I knew it was in,” Ulrich said, “and I thought we had the momentum at that time.”
After Kiesbuy hit what proved the game-winner, the Timberwolves let Lewiston run some clock before fouling the Bengals with 5.6 seconds left. With another foul to give before putting Lewiston in the bonus, the Timberwolves planned to foul the Bengals once more to give them less time to set up their final play — but then McKarcher broke open after setting a screen.
“We wanted to foul again at the end,” Lake City coach Jim Winger said, “but they slipped through us and got a shot at it obviously.”
Lake City (16-8) will make its first trip to State since 2014. Lewiston last made State in 2017.
LAKE CITY (16-8)
Ben Janke 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 4 0-0 8, Jack Kiesbuy 5 3-4 15, Nathan Spellman 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 0 1-5 1, Seth Hanson 2 1-2 6, Kolton Mitchell 6 4-5 18, Varick Meredith 2 3-3 8. Totals 20 14-21 51.
LEWISTON (13-9)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 2, Jace McKarcher 5 0-0 14, Kash Lang 3 1-2 8, Joel Mullikin 5 2-2 16, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 1 2-2 4, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 6 0-1 12. Totals 23 5-7 50.
Lake City 13 12 22 13—60
Lewiston 22 10 11 16—59
3-point goals — McKarcher 4, Lang, Mullikin 4, Hottinger, Kiesbuy 2, Hanson, Mitchell 2, Meredith.
