Idaho will hit the road again for its fourth game of the season, this time playing at 7 p.m. Saturday against UC Davis at Aggie Stadium in Davis, Calif.
The Vandals fell to 0-3 on the season after dropping a 42-0 decision Sept. 18 at Oregon State. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 6-for-9 passing for 47 yards, while freshman CJ Jordan was 7-for-16 passing for 37 yards with two interceptions. Jordan also had 14 carries for a team-high 55 yards. Sophomore receiver Terez Traynor finished with five catches for 38 yards. Senior defensive back Tyrese Dedmon had nine tackles and returned an interception 12 yards.
The Aggies improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a 17-14 win at Weber State. Hunter Rodrigues was 11-for-26 passing for 99 yards, while Miles Hastings was 7-for-9 passing for 50 yards. Ulonzo Gilliam had 14 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Three different receivers caught two passes for 21 or more yards. Calvin Mouisset had seven solo tackles, including two for loss.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. It is not available on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the ESPN app.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have met just two other times, including on March 6, when the Aggies erased a 17-7, third-quarter Idaho lead en route to a 27-17 win. Rodrigues threw two touchdown passes, including one with 7:41 remaining in regulation, to give UC Davis the lead for good. ... In the other contest, which took place Sept. 22, 2018, The Aggies scored the first 24 points of the game in winning 44-21. Former UI quarterback Mason Petrino had two fourth-quarter touchdown passes that made the score look closer. In the game, Petrino threw for three touchdowns, but was outdueled by the Aggies' Jake Meier, who was 25-for-37 for 256 yards and three scores. Also, Tehran Thomas had 119 yards rushing with a score.