Idaho running back Elisha Cummings, left, breaks a tackle from Portland State Vikings Isaiah Avery (7) en route to a touchdown during Saturday's Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.

After 17th-ranked Idaho’s 56-21 win against Big Sky opponent Portland State, the Vandals will play at 6 p.m Saturday at No. 2 Sacramento State:

Idaho improved to 5-2 overall on the season and 4-0 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 10-of-19 passing for 248 yards and four scores. Redshirt junior receiver Jermaine Jackson caught four passes for 132 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 15 carries for 139 yards and a score. Sophomore safety Tommy McCormick had nine tackles, including three solo stops, and returned his fourth interception of the season 39 yards.

