After 17th-ranked Idaho’s 56-21 win against Big Sky opponent Portland State, the Vandals will play at 6 p.m Saturday at No. 2 Sacramento State:
Idaho improved to 5-2 overall on the season and 4-0 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 10-of-19 passing for 248 yards and four scores. Redshirt junior receiver Jermaine Jackson caught four passes for 132 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 15 carries for 139 yards and a score. Sophomore safety Tommy McCormick had nine tackles, including three solo stops, and returned his fourth interception of the season 39 yards.
Sacramento State improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Sky play after its 31-24 overtime win against Montana. Top quarterback Jake Dunniway was 19-of-36 passing for 284 yards two touchdowns and three interceptions. No. 2 quarterback Asher O'Hara ran for 56 yards and two scores, including the tying and go-ahead touchdowns. Receiver Marshel Martin had six catches for 75 yards. Running back Cameron Skattebo had 13 carries for 111 yards. Linebacker Brock Mather finished with 13 tackles, including seven solo stops, and two quarterback hurries.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be available on Sparklight, DirecTV nor Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The Vandals are 1-1 all-time against the Vikings since returning to the Big Sky Conference, with this year’s edition being arguably the most important. It's also the first time Idaho will play at Hornet Stadium.