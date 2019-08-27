The Idaho Vandals will play Penn State in the season opener at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
The Vandals are heading into 2019 coming off a 4-7 record last season.
If you are not planning to fly to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Cable One doesn’t carry the network. DirecTV will have the game on channel 610, and Dish Network will have the game on channel 405. You can also livestream the game downloading the Fox Sports app. You also can watch the game by clicking on this link. Restrictions may apply.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: Penn State opened and continues to be a 40-point favorite against Idaho. The over/under on the game is 58 1/2 points.
Fun fact: This is the first meeting between the teams and just the second time the Vandals will play a Big Ten opponent, according to Idaho’s sports information office. The previous time came in 2006, when the Vandals lost 27-17 at Michigan State. Idaho did play Nebraska, but it was in 2010 when the Cornhuskers still were in the Big 12.