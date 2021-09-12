Idaho will hit the road again for its third game of the season, this time playing at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore.
The Vandals fell to 0-2 on the season after dropping a 56-14 decision Saturday at Indiana. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 23-for-36 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Nick Romano had four carries for 20 yards. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten finished with 10 catches for 94 yards and two scores. Junior linebacker Tre Walker finished with 16 tackles, including 11 solo. Junior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae added 11 tackles, nine solo.
The Beavers improved to 1-1 after a 45-27 win Saturday at home against Hawaii. Running back BJ Baylor ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Chance Nolan was 21-for-29 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Anthony Gould had seven catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Inside linebacker Avery Roberts finished with 12 total tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight or DirecTV. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have met 43 times, with Oregon State holding a 35-8 edge in the series. The last time the teams played, Yvenson Bernard ran 23 times for 117 yards with two touchdowns as the Beavers beat the Vandals 38-0 on Sept. 23, 2006, in Corvallis. The last time Idaho won was on Sept. 29, 1984, at the Kibbie Dome, when the Vandals took a 41-22 decision. Oregon State had won the previous 13 meetings before then. ... The series dates to 1913. It was played continuously from 1937-66, minus 1943-44 during World War II. ... Idaho was a member of what then was the Pacific Coast Conference at the same time as Oregon State.