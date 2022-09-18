Jackson

Idaho’s bench reacts to receiver Jermaine Jackson (1) returning a punt for a touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's nonconference game against Drake at the Kibbie Dome

 Zach Wilkinson

Idaho will open Big Sky Conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Arizona.

The Vandals improved to 1-2 overall on the season with a 42-14 win against Drake. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 17-for-23 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermaine Jackson caught three passes for 92 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 11 carries for 83 yards. Redshirt junior linebacker Paul Moala had eight tackles, including six solo stops.

