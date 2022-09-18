Idaho will open Big Sky Conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Arizona.
The Vandals improved to 1-2 overall on the season with a 42-14 win against Drake. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 17-for-23 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermaine Jackson caught three passes for 92 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 11 carries for 83 yards. Redshirt junior linebacker Paul Moala had eight tackles, including six solo stops.
Northern Arizona defeated North Dakota 27-24 on Saturday to improve to 1-1 overall. Quarterback RJ Martinez was 33-for-47 passing with 324 yards with two scores and an interception. Receiver Coleman Owen had nine catches for 136 yards.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcasted on the streaming service ESPN+ and will not be available on broadcast, cable or satellite TV services.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The Lumberjacks own a 2-1 record against the Vandals. Northern Arizona took the last game 38-31. Terez Traynor racked up 167 yards on 12 catches. For the Lumberjacks, Martinez threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns.