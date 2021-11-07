Idaho hits the road for a game at noon Pacific on Saturday against Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont.
The Vandals improved to 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Big Sky Conference with a 42-24 win Saturday against Southern Utah in the final home game of the season. Junior running back Roshaun Johnson had 174 yards rushing on 30 carries and a school-record six touchdowns. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 16-for-23 passing for 217 yards and two interceptions. Sophomore receiver Terez Traynor caught six passes for 90 yards. Junior linebacker Tre Walker had 12 tackles including, including four solo stops. Senior linebacker Charles Akanno had eight tackles, six solo stops, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.
The Bobcats improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky play with a 23-20 win at Eastern Washington. Quarterback Matthew McKay was 17-for-30 passing for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Isaiah Ifanse carried the ball 32 times for 217 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Lance McCutcheon had five catches for 150 yards and a score. Linebacker Troy Andersen had 15 tackles, including four solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on SWX. It is available on channel 36 on Sparklight. It is not on DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The two teams have played twice, splitting the games. Idaho's only win in the series came on Sept. 1, 2016, a 20-17 victory at the Kibbie Dome. Aaron Duckworth had two touchdown runs and Austin Rehkow kicked two field goals for the difference. ... The last time the teams played, Andersen had two long touchdown runs, of 35 and 60 yards, as the Bobcats held on for a 24-23 victory in Bozeman on Oct. 13, 2018.