Moala

Idaho linebacker Paul Moala (13) was offered a scholarship by Notre Dame, Ball State and Indiana State, but not by Indiana University. The Indiana native returns home this week as the Vandals play the Hoosiers on Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson

Idaho’s schedule doesn’t let up following the battle of the Palouse as they play Indiana on Saturday.

The Vandals fell to 0-1 on the season with a 24-17 loss on Saturday at Washington State. Redshirt freshman quarterback quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21-for-32 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermanie Jackson caught five passes for 110 yards. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had 11 tackles including, including seven solo stops.

Tags

Recommended for you