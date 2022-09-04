Idaho linebacker Paul Moala (13) was offered a scholarship by Notre Dame, Ball State and Indiana State, but not by Indiana University. The Indiana native returns home this week as the Vandals play the Hoosiers on Saturday.
Idaho’s schedule doesn’t let up following the battle of the Palouse as they play Indiana on Saturday.
The Vandals fell to 0-1 on the season with a 24-17 loss on Saturday at Washington State. Redshirt freshman quarterback quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21-for-32 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermanie Jackson caught five passes for 110 yards. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had 11 tackles including, including seven solo stops.
The Hoosiers defeated Illinois 23-20 on Saturday in their season and Big Ten Conference opener. Quarterback Connor Bazelak was 28-for-52 passing for 330 yards with a touchdown and a interception. Receiver Cam Cooper had 11 catches for 158 yards and DJ Matthews added seven catches for 109 yards. Linebacker Cam Jones had 12 tackles including six solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It is available on channel 610 on DirecTV and channel 439 on Dish Network as well as the Big Ten app. It is not available on Sparklight.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: This will only be the second meeting between the two teams in program history. The only other matchup took place last year, and Indiana got the edge in that one 56-14. ... Idaho linebacker Paul Moala is from the state of Indiana by way of Mishawaka, which is about three hours away from Indiana's campus in Bloomington. Moala received offers from three schoolsNorte Dame, Ball State and Indiana State, but not IU.