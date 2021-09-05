Idaho will play its first road game of the season at 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against No. 17 Indiana.
The Vandals got the season going this past Saturday with a 68-0 victory against NCAA Division II Simon Fraser, which was playing its first game in two seasons. Junior running back Roshaun Johnson had 87 yards rushing on 10 carries with three touchdowns as the ground game and seven touchdowns. He finished with 148 all-purpose yards. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 10-for-15 passing for 116 yards, while freshman CJ Jordan was 7-for-12 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Michael Noil had four catches for 68 yards, and sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten had two catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Junior defensive lineman Noah Elliss led the way with eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
The Hoosiers fell to No. 18 Iowa 34-6 in their season opener on the road. Senior Stephen Carr led the ground attack with 57 yards on 19 carries. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was 14-for-31 for 156 yards with three interceptions. Senior receiver Ty Fryfogle had five catches for 84 yards. Senior defensive lineman Ryder Anderson finished with seven tackles, including two for loss, and one sack.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. It is on channel 144 and 1144 on Sparklight, channel 610 on DirecTV and 410 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed on the Fox Sports app or Big Ten +.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their season covering the football team.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: This will be the first time the two teams have met on the field. Idaho coach Paul Petrino and Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples have crossed paths before. The two were on the same staff at Arkansas in 2012, with Peoples coaching the defensive line and Petrino the offensive coordinator under first-year head coach John L. Smith.