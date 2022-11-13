After Idaho’s 44-26 loss against Big Sky opponent UC Davis, the Vandals will wrap up the regular season at noon Pacific on Saturday at Idaho State.
The Vandals fell to 6-4 overall on the season and 5-2 in conference play. Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 29-of-40 passing for 344 yards and two scores. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had eight carries for 44 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had 14 tackles, including three solo stops. Sophomore defensive back Mathias Bertram also had 14 tackles with five solo stops.
Idaho State fell to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Big Sky play after its 45-7 loss against Weber State. Quarterback Sagan Gronauer was 12-of-21 passing for 72 yards with a score and two interceptions. Receiver Chedon James had five catches for 25 yards. Running back Benjamin Omayebu had nine carries for 64 yards. Linebacker Teilor Tuioti had eight tackles, including six solo stops, and 1.5 sacks.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be available on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: If Idaho wins, its postseason hopes remain alive. The Vandals and Bengals have been playing since 1916. Idaho won the first eight matchups from 1916-68.