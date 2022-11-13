Idaho

Idaho running back Anthony Woods, center right, barrels through multiple tackles before being brought down by several UC Aggies players Saturday during a Big Sky Conference matchup at the Kibbie Dome.

 Austin Johnson

After Idaho’s 44-26 loss against Big Sky opponent UC Davis, the Vandals will wrap up the regular season at noon Pacific on Saturday at Idaho State.

The Vandals fell to 6-4 overall on the season and 5-2 in conference play. Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 29-of-40 passing for 344 yards and two scores. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had eight carries for 44 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had 14 tackles, including three solo stops. Sophomore defensive back Mathias Bertram also had 14 tackles with five solo stops.

Tags

Recommended for you