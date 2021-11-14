Idaho will conclude its season at noon Pacific on Saturday against Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
The Vandals fell to 3-7 on the season and 2-5 in the Big Sky Conference with a 20-13 loss Saturday at Montana State. Sophomore quarterback Zach Borisch was 8-for-18 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown, adding 70 yards rushing on 23 carries. Freshman running back Elisha Cummings caught two passes for 52 yards. Junior linebacker Tre Walker had 11 tackles including, including four solo stops. Freshman safety Tommy McCormick had 10 tackles, including seven solo stops.
The Bengals fell to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Big Sky play with a 32-29 loss at Cal Poly. Quarterback Sagan Gronauer was 23-for-38 passing for 273 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Tyevin Ford carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Shane Dailey Jr. had six catches for 95 yards. Safety Jacob Jones had eight tackles, including six solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on SWX. It is available on channel 36 on Sparklight. It is not on DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Idaho owns a 29-13 edge in the series that dates to 1916, and have won 12 of the past 15 meetings. But in the spring, Christian Frederickson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vander Waal midway through the fourth quarter as the Bengals scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 24-15 lead. Idaho got a late touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Bengals held on for a 24-22 victory. ... The two schools were scheduled to play each other on November 11, 1978, but transportation issues with Idaho State caused them to forfeit, giving Idaho a 1-0 win. ... In the 1970s, the teams played each other every season, with the Vandals winning six times to the Bengals' four.