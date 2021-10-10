Idaho hits the road again, this time to play on the Red Inferno at Roos Field against Eastern Washington at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Cheney, Wash.
The Vandals improved to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Sky Conference with a 42-35 victory Saturday against Portland State. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 10-for-15 passing for 162 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Zach Borisch had 83 yards on 16 carries with one touchdowns and sophomore running back Aundre Carter finished with 68 yards on four carries with two scores. Sophomore receiver Terez Traynor finished with five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Tre Walker finished with 18 tackles, including nine solo stops.
The Eagles improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a 63-17 win at Northern Colorado. Quarterback Eric Barriere was 32-of-41 passing for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Running back Dennis Merritt carried the ball 23 times for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Andrew Boston had seven catches for 99 yards and a score. Linebacker Jack Sendelbach and defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. each had seven tackles, including four solo stops apiece.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. It is available on channel 149 or 1149 on Sparklight, or channel 687 on DirecTV It is not on Dish Network. It can be streamed online via the ROOT Sports app.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The two teams have met five times since 2012, with EWU leading the series 3-2. The teams played twice during the spring, with each splitting the games on their home fields. ... In the season opener Feb. 27 at the Kibbie Dome, the Vandals came from seven points down to beat the Eagles 28-21. The comeback was capped by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Beaudry to Hayden Hatten with 54 seconds remaining. ... On the Inferno on April 10, it was EWU this time coming from behind after an Idaho lead. The Vandals were up 31-24 midway through the third quarter, but Merritt's 14-yard scamper with 6:21 left gave the Eagles the go-ahead score as they held on for a 38-31 victory. ... The past three games have been decided by one possession.