Players of the game
> The linebacking duo of CHRISTIAN ELLISS and TRE WALKER crashed to the ballcarrier on almost every snap, combining for 23½ tackles and three for loss. They backed UI’s offense as it struggled to find its groove early.
> Grad transfer quarterback MIKE BEAUDRY impressed in his Vandal debut, brushing off a shaky start to guide Idaho’s fluid offense to a comeback, and capping it with a game-winning touchdown pass.
> HAYDEN HATTEN, playing his second game for the Vandals as a receiver, totaled 138 yards on six grabs, and caught the winner with 54 seconds to play.
> EWU star quarterback ERIC BARRIERE was a handful to contain. He constantly slithered out of pressure and tallied 339 yards passing and two scores.
Up next
Idaho hosts UC Davis at noon this coming Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.