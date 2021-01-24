SEATTLE — It’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish. But in the case of the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team Saturday, it definitely was how it started that determined the outcome.
The Warriors combined to go 7-for-27 from the field (25.9 percent) in the first and third quarters, which left them scrambling all game in a 72-63 defeat against NCAA Division II Seattle Pacific at Brougham Pavilion.
“We struggled shooting and SPU shot extremely well the entire game,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “The road is tough, and the second game demands tremendous effort for 40 minutes. The good thing is this is the kind of (game) that makes you better. We know what we need to work on.”
Senior forward Kiara Burlage had 25 points and eight rebounds to pace LCSC (6-3), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston added 13 points and senior guard Peyton Souvenir finished with 11 points and six assists.
Ashley Alter led the Falcons (3-2) with 17 points and six rebounds, Kayla Brundidge chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds, and Rachel Berg had 13 points.
It was a tale of two games for both teams. As LCSC was stone cold offensively in the first and three quarters, Seattle Pacific heated up. But when the Warriors got on a roll on the offensive end in the second and fourth quarters, the Falcons cooled off.
To go deeper, in the 20 minutes played in the first and third periods that eventually proved to be the difference, Seattle Pacific shot 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) from the field, and was 6-of-8 from distance. The Falcons outscored LCSC 46-22 in those two quarters.
In the second and fourth periods, the Warriors were a little better shooting, going 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) while holding Seattle Pacific to just 9-of-34 (26.5 percent). But LCSC couldn’t make up the ground.
Alter tallied five points in an 11-2 run to open the game for the Falcons. The Warriors got it within six at 14-8 with 2:26 to go in the first quarter, but Seattle Pacific scored the final eight points to take a 22-8 edge into the second.
LCSC crawled back into it just before halftime as it went on an 8-2 spurt of its own, with Burlage scoring the final four points, to trail just 32-28.
However, the Falcons used a 10-0 surge in the middle of the third to take a 15-point advantage. Seattle Pacific held a 56-42 lead after three.
The closest the Warriors got was 65-58 with 2:34 left in regulation on a Burlage layup.
The Warriors next play a doubleheader at Montana State-Billings, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-3)
Burlage 8-13 6-8 25, Edmiston 4-13 2-6 13, Souvenir 5-13 0-0 11, Johnson 0-2 3-4 3, Farmer 0-3 2-2 2, Schroeder 2-5 0-0 5, Holm 1-5 0-0 2, Muehlhausen 1-2 0-0 2, Broyles 0-1 0-0 0, Sellmann 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-20 63.
SEATTLE PACIFIC (3-2)
Alter 7-18 0-0 17, Brundidge 7-11 2-2 16, Berg 5-7 0-0 13, Boston 2-7 1-2 7, Rexach Roure 1-3 2-6 4, Hoff 3-7 0-0 6, Pettingill 2-2 0-0 5, Mastora 1-7 0-0 2, Burgess 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 5-10 72.
Lewis-Clark State 8 20 14 21—63
Seattle Pacific 22 10 24 16—72
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-25 (Burlage 3-4, Edmiston 3-7, Schroeder 1-3, Souvenir 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Holm 0-1, Farmer 0-3), Seattle Pacific 9-19 (Berg 3-4, Alter 3-9, Boston 2-2, Pettingill 1-1, Mastora 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 32 (Burlage 8), Seattle Pacific 43 (Boston 9). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Souvenir 6), Seattle Pacific 20 (Rexach Roure 6). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 15, Seattle Pacific 14.