Gymnastics is known primarily as a sport for the very young.
“It’s hard on your body, and most kids tend to quit before high school and do sports there,” said Jenni Fiske, co-owner of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics & Cheer club with husband, Ryan.
That fact is reflected in the membership of the club, which has operated for close to 15 years, currently has several hundred youths involved at some level, and boasts a competitive team three-dozen athletes deep, but is just now fielding its first-ever high school senior.
Payton Hvass, who is set to graduate from Lewiston High School in the spring, has been involved with 360 Gymnastics since she was 8.
“I did softball before that, and I didn’t really like it,” she said. “Gymnastics was my next option to try, and it kind of just stuck.”
Hvass enjoys the skills built in gymnastics training, and has met “most of (her) best friends” through the sport. Currently midway through her ninth season competing, she has been a consistent leader for the program in the past several years, regularly winning individual events like the vault and bars and gaining “first all-around” recognition in her division at meets.
One perk Fiske offers to members is an annual “fly-away meet” at a far-flung locale. Given the chance to select this season’s trip in honor of her senior status, Hvass recently opted to attend the Atlantis Crown Invitational in the Bahamas during the final week of 2022.
“First year, we went to Hawaii in 2016,” said Fiske, who noted that Hvass is the only member to have gone on every fly-away trip the club has done. “That was a big deal because a lot of our families went to it. Payton has been to Hawaii twice, San Diego, Las Vegas, last year we went to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and then she picked Atlantis Crown this year.”
Hvass, who said it is “really fun to see the different places (in) the world and different cultures” on these trips, placed fourth in floor competition and fifth in vault at the Atlantis Crown event, which two of her fellow 360 pupils entered along with her. After returning home, she swept to first place in the all-around this past weekend in 360’s home Winter Spirit tournament — an event at which she also was honored with a senior night ceremony. She and her team are next set to compete in Moses Lake on the weekend of Jan. 21, then in Boise and Coeur d’Alene in February.
A 4.0 student who enjoys drawing and architecture, Hvass plans to attend the University of Idaho as an art major beginning later this year. She expressed potential interest in getting involved with cheer at UI, calling it the “next closest thing” to gymnastics.
Other notable 360 alumni who have put the abilities they built in gymnastics to use in collegiate-level athletics include the likes of volleyball player Jennah Carpenter and track-and-field jumper Sydnie Zywina, each of whom now compete at Lewis-Clark State College. Fiske said that she has a half-dozen 360 alumni who currently compete in college sports and credit their gymnastics backgrounds with helping them to succeed.
“It’s just a nice environment,” Hvass said. “Very supportive, and it teaches you hard work, and you have to be really motivated and determined if you want to get anywhere with it. It just makes you a good person, I feel like.”
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.
