Hustle play puts Faulkner in semifinal round

2016 FIFTH ROUND
This is the fifth of a seven-part series recapping classic games in NAIA World Series history.
Of the 63 NAIA World Series tournaments, only the second series in 1958 had twelve teams participating. Eight teams participated from the initial 1957 series through 1979, and from 1992-98. The other 33 series involved 10 teams, including each of the 28 in Lewiston.
The fifth day of play in 10-team tournaments involves four remaining teams playing in games Nos. 16 and 17. Amongst the four teams, one is undefeated, and three have one loss. This part of the bracket always is confusing for fans to understand, because although one team has managed to make it through the tournament undefeated, it still plays in game No. 17, without earning a bye. It seems unfair to the undefeated team, but to help keep the tournament to the fewest days possible, unlike the NCAA College World Series, all remaining teams play to help reduce the field.
Also, the NAIA rules prohibit teams from playing more than one game per day, so with three one-loss teams, it would add a day to the tournament to determine which team would advance to the championship. Meanwhile, the undefeated team would have two days off between games.
In 2016, Tennessee Wesleyan and Faulkner, each with one loss, opened the fifth day with an 11-inning thriller. Tennessee Wesleyan had just suffered its first loss of the tournament, and the Bulldogs were trying to bounce back from the loss to Lewis-Clark State, in a game that ended at 10:30 p.m. the day before. Faulkner was fighting its way through the loser’s bracket after losing to LCSC two days earlier. After the walk-off loss to the Warriors, the Eagles had stayed alive with a victory against Sterling.
In the 3 p.m. game, Tennessee Wesleyan’s Wardy Polanco hit the seventh pitch of game No. 16 over the left-field wall to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. With a crowd of about 400 watching, the Eagles answered back in the second when Dennis Morton tied the game at 1 with a solo blast to center. The teams exchanged two-run innings, Tennessee Wesleyan in the fifth, and Faulkner tying it at 3 in the eighth inning.
The game went to extra innings after Faulkner left the winning run at third base in the ninth. A leadoff double in the bottom of the 10th by Faulkner was wasted when the Bulldogs recorded a strikeout, ground out and a pop up.
Still trying to stay alive, Tennessee Wesleyan’s leadoff batter in the 11th reached on a catcher’s interference call, but the rally was quickly erased on a double play and ground out.
With pinch runner Luke Carnley at second in the bottom of the 11th, Bulldog pitcher Ryan Hartman induced a two-out grounder to third. The crowd, now upwards of 3,000 fans awaiting LCSC’s game, anticipated another inning of play. But Tennessee Wesleyan’s third baseman briefly bobbled the ball, and in his haste to throw the batter out, threw wildly to first. Carnley, who had taken off on contact, never quit running and scored before any Bulldog could retrieve the ball.
In less than 24 hours, Tennessee Wesleyan went from being undefeated to elimination, and on its way back to Athens, Tenn. with a fourth-place trophy. Faulkner defeated Bellevue the next day to move onto the final, where the Eagles lost 12-11 to LCSC in a game that ended when an Eagle runner was thrown out at third, trying to advance from first on a hit.
NAIA tidbit
There has not been a shutout in the NAIA World Series since 2016, a streak of 63 games, the longest ever.
The last complete-game shutout was thrown by Tabor pitcher Russell Longworth in 2015, a 2-0 victory against Lindsey Wilson. A rotal of 104 of the 1,050 Series games have been shutouts, just under 10 percent.
In 1969, Phil Bush, pitching for Glassboro State, pitched 13 innings of shutout ball, waiting for his team to score a run. Bush’s opponent, No. 1 Grand Canyon, had come into the tournament with the most wins in the nation with 40, but had stranded 10 men on base. The underdog Profs finally pushed the only run of the game across the plate in the bottom of the 13th. Glassboro runner Jim Grossi scored from third on a grounder, jarring the ball loose from the Antelope catcher at home plate. With the victory, Bush picked up his eighth win of the season, more than half of his team’s victories. The Profs entered the tournament with just a 14-5 record.
— Denny Grubb