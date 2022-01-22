SEATTLE — Ville Husso stopped 27 shots and Tyler Bozak scored short-handed as the St. Louis Blues pounded the Seattle Kraken 5-0 on Friday.
The Blues have won two straight and five of six. Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored in the first period, and Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the third. Parayko’s goal came on a penalty shot.
“I’m just feeling good right now, every time I get a chance to play, I try to get a win,” said Husso, who also was in the net for a 2-1 home win against the Kraken on Jan. 13. “There was a lot of blocking shots. I have to give credit to the defensemen and the forwards.”
The Kraken were shut out for the second time this season and ended a two-game winning streak. Joey Daccord had 26 saves.
The two St. Louis’ first-period goals came from its special teams.
Bozak put the Blues on the board with a short-handed tally at 5:54, finishing a 2-on-1 break with Brandon Saad for his second goal this season.
St. Louis made it 2-0 with Schenn’s power-play tally at 10:23. Schenn found the rebound from David Perron’s shot and tucked it in for his eighth goal.
“Our special teams were really good in that first period,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “I thought we were energized and skating well and doing some good things. When you get a short-handed goal, it’s a huge lift. It’s all work-based.”
Buchnevich, who returned from COVID-19 protocols, added an insurance goal for St. Louis just 24 seconds into the third, his 15th.
Parayko was awarded a penalty shot at 7:40 when he was hooked from behind by Jordan Eberle. Parayko skated toward the right and lofted his shot over Daccord for his fifth. It was the first penalty shot by a Blues defenseman since Feb. 3, 1985.
Kyrou, who will be the Blues’ All-Star Game representative, made it 5-0 at 9:31 with his 15th.
Although the Kraken came from behind for their two wins earlier this week, defenseman Mark Giordano said they can’t count on that every time.
“At the end of the day, getting behind in this league, it’s way too hard to come back night in and night out,” Girodano said. “Especially against a team that’s as structured as they are. They’re not going to give you anything if you don’t generate it. You saw that in the third period, they’re really good at shutting down anything off the rush.”
St. Louis 2 0 3 — 5
Seattle 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1, St. Louis, Bozak 2 (Scandella, Saad), 5:54 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Perron, O’Reilly), 10:23 (pp). Penalties: Perron, STL (Illegal Check to Head), 4:11; Larsson, SEA (Delay of Game), 9:25; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 12:07; Dunn, SEA (Tripping), 13:32.
Second Period: None. Penalties: Bortuzzo, STL (Charging), 6:58; Giordano, SEA (Tripping), 16:49.
Third Period: 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 15 (Tarasenko, Krug), 0:24. 4, St. Louis, Parayko 5, 7:40 (ps). 5, St. Louis, Kyrou 15 (Thomas, Saad), 9:31. Penalties: Faulk, STL (Slashing), 3:06; Eberle, SEA (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 7:40; Fleury, SEA (Cross Checking), 11:44; Sundqvist, STL (Roughing), 11:44; Kyrou, STL (Roughing), 13:24; Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 13:24; Borgen, SEA (Cross Checking), 14:35.
Shots on Goal: St. Louis 12-12-7_31. Seattle 7-15-5_27.
Power-play opportunities: St. Louis 1 of 4; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies: St. Louis, Husso 7-2-1 (27 shots-27 saves). Seattle, Daccord 0-3-0 (31-26).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:31.