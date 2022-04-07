ST. LOUIS — Colton Parayko wore his badge of honor with pride.
The St. Louis defenseman took a high stick to the upper lip in the first period of the Blues’ 4-1 win Wednesday against Seattle. The wound led to a four-minute power play that kick-started the Blues to their third consecutive victory.
“A few stiches and away we go,” Parayko said.
Ville Husso made 28 saves, and Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly each scored to help the Blues improve to 15-3-3 against the Pacific Division.
St. Louis has recorded a point in each of its past six games and 11 of its past 14.
Husso, who has supplanted Jordan Binnington as the Blues’ top goaltneder, stopped the first 17 shots to record his third win against the Kraken this season. Husso, who improved 13-2-1 at home, has stopped 86 of 88 shots in those wins.
Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, which has lost three of four. Chris Driedger made 32 saves.
Parayko received a high stick from Jared McCann that led to the lengthy man advantage. It also led to a pair of stitches between the first and second periods.
Thomas converted with the man advantage at 8:38 of the opening period to send the Blues off and running.
Thomas continue a torrid scoring streak with his 16th goal of the season off a nifty cross-ice pass from Ivan Barbashev. He has at least a point in a career-best seven straight games with four goals and eight assists during the run.
“He’s looking to shoot more than he ever has,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “He’s scoring, he should continue to shoot.”
Faulk scored his 10th goal at 7:56 of the second to become the first St. Louis defenseman to hit the double-digit mark this season. He converted off a feed from Brayden Schenn, who recorded two assists.
Eberle got the Kraken within a goal by pouncing on rebound in front of the net just 119 seconds later.
Kyrou scored for the first time in 12 games early in the third to push the lead to 3-1 with his 23rd goal.
Seattle 0 1 0 — 1
St. Louis 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1, St. Louis, Thomas 16 (Barbashev, Buchnevich), 8:38 (pp). Penalties: Donskoi, SEA (Tripping), 2:59; McCann, SEA (High Sticking), 5:33.
Second Period: 2, St. Louis, Faulk 10 (Schenn, Leddy), 7:56. 3, Seattle, Eberle 17 (Donato, Borgen), 9:55. Penalties: Donskoi, SEA (Hooking), 13:17; Soucy, SEA (Cross Checking), 19:26.
Third Period: 4, St. Louis, Kyrou 23 (Bortuzzo, Schenn), 2:34. 5, St. Louis, O’Reilly 17 (Rosen, Saad), 18:45 (en). Penalties: Wennberg, SEA (Hooking), 12:11; Toropchenko, STL (Holding), 15:16.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 9-11-9—29. St. Louis 11-13-12—36.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 6.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 7-11-1 (35 shots-32 saves). St. Louis, Husso 21-6-5 (29-28).
A: 18,096 (18,096). T: 2:21.