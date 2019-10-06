CRAIGMONT — Hannah Miller served 24 consecutive points with eight aces Saturday to spearhead a rare shutout set win for Highland of Craigmont as the Huskies took a 25-0, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 nonleague prep volleyball win against Timberline of Weippe.
It was Highland’s second outing of the day, having earlier fallen in five sets to Lapwai.
“She was 100 percent from the line all day at the service position,” Highland coach Tami Church said of Miller, who finished with 12 aces. “She never missed a serve.”
Church, who has coached high school volleyball for close to three decades, could not recall having seen a 25-0 set in a high school match.
“That was amazing,” she said.
Highland improved to 8-8 on the season.
Lapwai notches two wins
CRAIGMONT — Glory Sobotta and Lauren Gould notched 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as Lapwai overcame a cold start to claim two nonleague victories.
The Wildcats rallied from two sets down to beat Highland 23-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-9, 15-8 before sweeping Timberline 25-6, 25-20, 25-19.
KC Lussoro added 26 assists for the Wildcats (5-8), and Lucy Bohnee provided key serves against Highland.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks said she shuffled her defense after the first two sets of the day.
Genesee rules own tourney
GENESEE — Genesee won the Pea and Lentil Tournament, sweeping Pomeroy in the championship 25-10, 25-14 to avenge a loss to the Pirates last weekend.
“We kind of had our sights set on that, to be honest,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We played them last week at their tournament (the Border Battle) and had won our first four and lost our fifth (match) to them.
“I think they’re the only team we’ve lost to in the last couple weeks, so we had our sights set on hoping they were going to make it to the championship too, and we were pretty stoked to get it done like we did.”
Genesee (20-5) went 5-0 at the tournament, winnning pool-play matches against Colton (25-15, 25-18), Clark Fork (25-16, 25-8) and Logos (9-25, 25-13, 15-7), then a semifinal match against Garfield-Palouse (25-12, 21-25, 15-12).
On the day, Genesee was led by Molly Hanson (29 kills), Lucie Ranisate (28 kills, 11 blocks), Riley Maguire (eight aces) and Regan Zenner (35 digs). Hanson and teammate Carly Allen were named to the all-tournament team.
Crowley lauded his team’s “mental toughness.”
“We gave away a few sets,” he said, “but each time, (we) battled back and regained control of the match. I was proud of the way we competed all day long.”
Deary won the consolation bracket.
All-tournament team — Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy. Molly Hanson, Genesee. Ellie Kiebert, Clark Fork. Josie Schultheis, Colton. Carly Allen, Genesee. Riley Valley, Wallace. Kenzi Pedersen, Garfield-Palouse
Pirates settle for second
GENESEE — Short-handed Pomeroy fell in the title match of the Pea and Lentil Tournament to Genesee to finish the day 4-1. The Pirates were without two of their starters in the day’s final match, one of whom was injured at the tournament, coach Amy Smith said.
In earlier pool-play matches, the Pirates beat Deary 20-25, 25-22, 15-10; Garfield-Palouse 25-13, 25-18 and Wallace 27-25, 25-6. Pomeroy defeated Colton in the semifinal round 25-22, 29-27.
On the day, the Pirates were led by Maddy Dixon (34 kills, 11 blocks), Jillian Herres (66 assists) and Alyssa Wolf (10 aces, 18 digs).
Colton goes 2-2
GENESEE — Colton went 2-2 at the Pea and Lentil Tournament. In pool play, Colton lost to Genesee before beating Logos 25-23, 25-12 and Clark Fork 25-9, 25-13.
On the day, Colton was led by Josie Schultheis, who had 28 kills, 61 digs and four aces; Rylee Vining with 42 assists; Mary Pluid with three blocks; and Megan Kay with four aces.
Lewiston wins in five
SANDPOINT — Lewiston went up 2-0, then lost the next two games, including the fourth in a marathon, but rallied back to take a nonleague match at Sandpoint 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 28-30, 15-10.
Megan Halstead finished with 31 assists, while Cait Richardson added 12 digs, six kills and eight blocks. Peytin Thompson also contributed six kills.
“The girls did great grabbing a win on a long road trip,” coach Mandi Hare said.
Potlatch wins a pair
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise delivered 16 kills and 21 digs as Potlatch picked up two Whitepine League Division I wins.
The Loggers defeated Kamiah 25-22, 26-10, 25-9 before downing Clearwater Valley 25-11, 25-10, 25-15.
Josie Larson tallied 34 assists and five aces for Potlatch (8-5, 7-3), Taylor Carpenter added five aces and six digs, Charlee Beckner had 21 digs and Alyssa Felton contributed 10 kills.
JV — Potlatch def. Kamiah and CV.
St. Maries sweeps GHS
ST. MARIES — Grangeville fell to St. Maries 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 in a Central Idaho League contest to fall to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in league.
“I just want to say I’m very proud of my team,” coach Pat Sullivan said, adding it had been a tough week. “We played them very tough.”
GIRLS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 1, Lewiston 0
Allowing a goal in the 14th minute, the Lewiston girls’ soccer team absorbed a 5A Inland Empire League loss to Coeur d’Alene.
The Bengals (4-11) tweaked their lineup, with Emma Hill making an impressive starting debut at goalkeeper while sophomore Sierra Kelly filled in capably at Hill’s center-back spot.
“Our team played probably 50-50 or better in terms of possession,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said.