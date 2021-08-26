CRAIGMONT — The match could hardly have been closer, but the Highland High School girls’ volleyball team opened its season Wednesday night with a nonleague loss in Council.
The scores were 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26, 17-15.
Chani Brammer of Highland served 21-for-21 and logged 28 assists while Payton Crow and Hannah Miller tallied 13 kills apiece.
Huskies coach Amy Arnzen said both teams played strongly for a season opener, repeatedly answering each other’s surges.
JV — Council def. Highland 25-12, 25-8, 15-4.