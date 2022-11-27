PULLMAN — Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui tossed Washington State quarterback Cam Ward to the turf for a sack late in the fourth quarter, then stood up and did a flag waving and flag planting motion with his hands.

The celebratory gesture was a response to a scene from last year’s Apple Cup, when former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura infamously planted the Ol’ Crimson flag in the middle of the field at Husky Stadium.

