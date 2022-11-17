AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly.
No distance seemed out of his range.
Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win against No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday.
Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.
“Big shout-out to my teammates for finding me. I don’t think I got one of them off the dribble,” Hunter said.
Gonzaga couldn’t push Hunter far enough away from the basket.
“They hit a lot of deep, deep 3s,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. “We knew he could shoot them, but not from 30 feet or whatever. He was feeling it.”
Texas was 3-of-22 from long range in its previous game against Houston Christian.
Defensively, Texas (3-0) shut down All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game still was close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.
Marcus Carr added 16 points for Texas. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.
Texas held Gonzaga to a single basket in the final five minutes of the first half and stretched a tight game into a 10-point halftime lead behind a rare scoring burst from defensive specialist Brock Cunningham. He made a 3 and a reverse layup before tipping away a pass to Timme for his own layup that made it 47-37.
Texas broke it open with the flurry of 3s to start the second half. Hunter struck first, then Dylan Disu was left wide open for another. Hunter then made two more before converting a three-point play on a steal and layup that pushed the Texas lead to 20.
“I’m pretty sure a lot of people were watching the game, saw who we are and what we’re about,” Hunter said.
BIG PICTURE — The Bulldogs shot pretty well (49 percent overall with nine 3s) but have a turnover problem. They finished with 20 turnovers, one game after they gave the ball away 18 times in a tight win against Michigan State on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Longhorns turned those turnovers into 27 points. Point guard Nolan Hickman had four turnovers and two assists.
“Some of it was us, but a lot of it was their pressure,” Few said. “We can’t function if we turn the ball over like that.”
FAST-BREAK POINTS — All those turnovers have the Longhorns running a lot. Texas has outscored its first three opponents 55-3 on the fast break.
UP NEXT — Gonzaga continues its tough early-season schedule with a home matchup against No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday.
GONZAGA (2-1)
Timme 7-10 4-5 18, Watson 3-6 1-3 8, Bolton 3-9 4-4 11, Hickman 3-6 0-0 8, Strawther 4-7 2-5 13, Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Sallis 1-5 2-2 5, Reid 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-21 74.
TEXAS (3-0)
Allen 1-5 0-2 2, Disu 5-7 0-0 12, D.Mitchell 4-5 0-0 8, Carr 5-12 2-4 16, Hunter 9-14 3-3 26, Rice 2-7 6-6 11, Bishop 4-6 1-1 9, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 7, Anamekwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 12-16 93.
Halftime_Texas 47-37. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 9-19 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1), Texas 13-33 (Hunter 5-8, Carr 4-9, Disu 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Rice 1-3, Bishop 0-2, Morris 0-5). Rebounds: Gonzaga 29 (Timme 9), Texas 28 (D.Mitchell 9). Assists: Gonzaga 10 (Watson, Bolton, Hickman 2), Texas 17 (Carr 7). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 15, Texas 22. A: 11,313 (15,000).