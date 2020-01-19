WEIPPE — Chase Hunter gave the much-improved Timberline boys a thrilling win that kept them undefeated in Whitepine League Division II basketball play Saturday night, swishing a long 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Spartans edged Logos 35-33.
The slow-developing final play against the Knights’ 2-3 zone “took a year off my life,” joked Timberline coach Jason Hunter, who is Chase’s father.
Cameron Summerfield scored 16 points for the Spartans (8-1, 6-0), whose strong defense was paced by Rylan Larson, Carson Sellers and Parker Brown, along with Hunter, a junior who is one of two sons of the coach on the roster.
Jason Hunter, the Timberline principal who took the boys’ basketball helm this season, said his team is allowing the fewest points per game in Idaho 1A Division II.
“This was a great defensive battle,” he said. “Logos, they’re fast and shoot really well. We put a lot of pressure on their shooters.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 4 0-0 10, Roman Nuttbrock 1 4-4 7, Isaac Blum 0 2-2 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 4 0-0 10. Totals 11 6-6 33.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (8-1, 6-0)
Rylan Larson 3 0-0 6, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 7, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Devon Wentland 0 0-2 0, Cameron Summerfield 7 1-3 16, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 35.
Logos 4 9 11 9—33
Timberline 10 6 9 10—35
3-point goals — Nuttbrock, Casebolt 2, Grieser 2, C. Sellers, Hunter 2, Summerfield.
JV — Timberling 17, Logos 10 (two quarters).
Genesee 49, CV 45
KOOSKIA — Carson Schwartz connected on two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points as Genesee erased a 12-point deficit to beat Clearwater Valley for its first Whitepine League Division I win.
Sam Spence added 17 points and also hit a triple in the tight final period.
With Truman Renton out with an injury and Cy Wareham limited by a sore ankle, the Bulldogs struggled with ballhandling and wound up with 17 turnovers. But they won the rebound column 28-23, and Spence aided the transition game, coach Travis Grieser said.
GENESEE (4-8, 1-5)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Cy Wareham 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 3 3-3 9, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 6 0-0 17, Sam Spence 6 4-5 17. Totals 18 7-8 49.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 2 1-3 5, Tyler Pressley 4 1-5 10, Connor Jackson 5 1-2 12, Laban Francis 3 0-0 8, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 5-8 10. Totals 16 8-18 45.
Genesee 8 9 15 17—49
Clearwater Valley 15 11 9 10—45
3-point goals — Schwartz 5, Spence, Pressley, Francis 2, Jackson, Ty. Pfefferkorn.
JV — Genesee 34, CV 27
Prairie 76, Orofino 60
OROFINO — Damian Forsmann and Derik Shears combined for 43 points as Prairie beat Orofino in a nonleague game.
“It was a great defensive game by Shears and (Sam) Mager,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Damian had a good scoring night. We had good ball movement and a lot of unselfishness from our players.”
Forsmann finished with 23 points and Shears added 20 for the Pirates (7-5).
Joe Sparano paced Orofino with 19 points and Jarom Scott chipped in 14.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-5)
Sam Mager 1 1-2 3, Damian Forsmann 8 3-4 23, Derik Shears 6 8-12 20, Brody Hasselstrom 3 1-3 7, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 2, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 2 1-2 5, Owen Anderson 3 0-0 8, John Gehring 0 0-0 0, Cole Schlader 1 3-4 6, Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 17-27 76.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 5, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 2, Joe Sparano 8 0-0 19, Trevor Dennison 1 1-2 4, Jarom Scott 6 2-2 14, Thomas Duncan 2 0-0 6, Joel Scott 2 0-5 4, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 1 2-4 4, Nick Graham 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 5-14 60.
Prairie 21 21 20 14—76
Orofino 7 14 17 22—60
3-point goals — Forsmann 4, Anderson 2, Schlader, Sparano 3, Duncan 2, Dennison, Sneddon.
JV — Prairie 52, Orofino 25
SJEL 49, Pomeroy 44
ST. JOHN, Wash. — A 23-point rally in the fourth quarter was not quite enough for Pomeroy to overcome Southeast 1B League foe St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
Pomeroy led 12-10 through the first quarter, but lagged in scoring for the next two to trail 35-22 by the end of the third before coming alive in the fourth.
Ty Harder of SJEL led all scorers with 24 points, 15 of which came from his five 3-point goals. Evan Bartels (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Byron Stallcop (14 points, 16 rebounds) managed double-doubles for the Pirates (3-10, 3-4).
“We had 23 turnovers and missed at least 15 point blank shots,” said Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf. “Until we clean up the turnovers, we are going to struggle to win ballgames.”
POMEROY (3-10, 3-4)
Braedon Fruh 1 1-2 3, Trent Gwinn 1 0-1 2, Evan Bartels 5 5-10 15, Brady Bott 0 0-2 0, Trevin Kimble 0 4-6 4, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 6 2-4 14, Danner Maves 2 2-3 6. Totals 15 14-27 44.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 7 5-6 24, Wyatt Walker 1 1-4 4, Tanner Fleming 1 1-2 4, Douglas Stach 0 0-2 0, Pedro Contreras 1 1-3 3, TJ Harder 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Dylan Campbell 0 0-6 0, Owen Swannack 5 1-2 12. Totals 16 9-25 49.
Pomeroy 12 3 6 23—44
SJEL 10 12 13 14—49
3-point goals — Ty Harder 5, Walker, Fleming, Swannack.
St. Maries 48, G’ville 29
GRANGEVILLE — After a close opening half, Grangeville dropped off in the second en route to defeat by Central Idaho League adversary St. Maries.
The Bulldogs (5-6, 0-1) were within a possession as they entered halftime trailing 22-20, but they scored only two points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
“First half, we were able to handle their press and halfcourt traps and score,” said Grangeville coach Larson Anderson. “The second half, we didn’t have an answer for their pressure man-to-man defense. We had 16 turnovers and most of those were in the second half.”
A 2-for-16 showing at the foul line also hurt the Bulldogs. Aiden Anderson led the way for Grangeville with 11 points, all in the first half. Eli Gibson of St. Maries converted four 3-point goals and scored a game-high 17.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 1 2-2 4, Greyson Sands 1 0-0 2, Eli Gibson 6 1-2 17, Justin Ledbetter 0 0-0 0, Brett Stancil 5 0-1 11, Coleman Ross 1 2-2 4, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Peet 0 0-0 0, Elliott 1 0-0 2, McMaster 0 1-2 1, Badgett 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-12 48.
GRANGEVILLE (5-6, 0-1)
Miles Lefebvre 2 0-0 4, Blake Schoo 1 0-1 2, Aiden Anderson 4 1-1 11, Kyle Frei 3 0-4 6, Tori Ebert 1 0-2 2, Caleb Frei 0 1-4 1, Dane Lindsley 0 0-2 0, Jared Lindsley 1 0-2 3. Totals 12 2-16 29.
St. Maries 10 12 11 15—48
Grangeville 10 10 2 7—29
3-point goals — Gibson 4, Stancil, Anderson 2, J. Lindsley.
JV — St. Maries 45, Grangeville 41
Gar-Pal 61, Prescott 41
PALOUSE — Four players scored in double figures for Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B League win against Prescott.
“They’re a very good team,” Garfield-Palouse coach Steve Swinney said. “We got off to a good start. In the fourth quarter, we picked up our defense and held them off.”
Blake Jones finished with 21 points for the Vikings (9-5, 6-1). Austin Jones added 16 points, Ethan Hawkins had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jacob Anderson finished with 10 points.
“That was (Hawkins’) best game this year,” Swinney said. “He’s been improving for us every game.”
PRESCOTT
Omar Belazco 3 2-5 9, Victor Garcia 7 2-2 18, Antonio Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Cardenas 3 0-0 6, Miguel Ayala 3 0-7 6. Totals 16 6-16 41.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-5, 6-1)
Dawson Dugger 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 5 2-4 16, Blake Jones 6 6-8 21, Jacob Anderson 5 0-0 10, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-2 14. Totals 21 10-14 61.
Prescott 8 8 13 12—41
Garfield-Palouse 16 10 10 25—61
3-point goals — V. Garcia 2, Belazco, A. Jones 4, B. Jones 3, Hawkins 2.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 33, Prescott 6 (2 quarters)
GIRLSLogos 34, Timberline 27
WEIPPE — Kirstin Wambeke scored more than half her team’s total at 19 points to lead Logos of Moscow against Timberline of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II win.
Ameera Wilson came off the bench for 13 rebounds for the Knights (8-5, 7-3). Chasta Jared led Timberline with nine points.
“It was a physical game — a tough one,” said Logos coach Patrick Lopez. “Not necessarily the prettiest game, but we got through it.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-5, 7-3)
Sydney Miller 0 0-2 0, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 6 5-10 19, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 1-6 1. Totals 13 6-18 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 2 3-5 7, Chasta Jared 2 5-7 9, Krystal Dahl 0 2-2 2, Emma Brown 3 1-3 7, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 11-17 27.
Logos 9 8 9 8—34
Timberline 3 13 2 9—27
3-point goals — Wambeke 2.
Grangeville 55, St. Maries 19
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Camden Barger had 15 points and five assists, Macy Smith added 14 points and Bailey Vanderwall recorded three assists in a Central Idaho League victory against St. Maries.
Grangeville jumped to a 40-12 halftime lead and improved to 2-0 in league and 13-3 overall.
“We wanted to limit our opponent to less than 30 points, so we made our goal there,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We wanted (to commit) less than 13 turnovers and I think we got eight, which was really, really good for us.”
ST. MARIES
Jenna Holder 5 2-2 12, Macie Rimel 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hammon 0 0-0 0, Katrina Koser 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 0 0-0 0, Bianney Ventura 0 0-0 0, Sierra Christensen 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 1-2 7, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-4 19.
GRANGEVILLE (13-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 6 0-0 15, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 0 2-2 2, Macy Smith 5 1-2 14, Megan Bashaw 2 1-2 6, Zoe Lutz 1 1-4 3, Iseyda LaCombe 0 2-2 2, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 7, Colby Canaday 1 2-2 4, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-14 55.
St. Maries 10 2 4 3—19
Grangeville 22 18 8 7—19
3-point goals — Barger 3, Smith 3, Bashaw, Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville 47, St. Maries 32.
Lapwai 73, Troy 24
LAPWAI — Ten Lapwai players got on the board and three scored double-digit totals as Lapwai cruised to victory against Troy, remaining unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lapwai held Troy (6-7, 4-5) to single-digit totals in each quarter.
Grace Sobotta of Lapwai (15-1, 8-0) led all scorers with 19 points, while Glory Sobotta hit four 3-point goals and totaled 16. Lauren Gould scored 10 and had four assists.
Halee Bohman was the top scorer for the Trojans with eight points.
TROY (15-1, 8-0)
Halee Bohman 3 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 0 0-2 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 2 2-2 6, Morgan Blazzard 0 4-4 4. Totals 8 6-7 24.
LAPWAI (6-7, 4-5)
Grace Sobotta 7 5-6 19, KC Lussoro 1 0-0 2, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 1 3-3 5, Glory Sobotta 5 2-3 16, Sayquis Greene 3 2-2 8, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 3 3-4 10, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 2, Jordan Shawl 0 2-2 2, Alexis Herrara 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 17-21 73.
Troy 9 6 7 2—24
Lapwai 26 25 18 6—73
3-point goals — Bohman 2, Glory Sobotta 4, L. Gould, J. Gould.
Genesee 62, CV 27
KOOSKIA — All 10 Bulldogs who had playing time got on the board, with three scoring in double digits, and Genesee routed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
Bailey Leseman scored 12 points while Lucie Ranisate and Emerson Parkins totaled 10 apiece to lead Genesee (9-6, 6-2).
“I thought we played really good defense and created a lot of turnovers,” said Genesee coach Greg Hardie. “It was a good team win.”
GENESEE (9-6, 6-2)
Lucie Ranisate 5 0-0 10, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Emerson Parkins 5 0-1 10, Mikacia Bartosz 3 0-0 8, Regan Zenner 1 3-6 5, Kendra Murray 0 2-2 2, Bailey Leseman 4 3-8 12, Isabelle Monk 0 2-4 2, Makenzie Stout 2 3-8 7, Taylor Mayer 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 15-31 62.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Ashton Mangun 2 1-2 5, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 0-3 4, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 9, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 1 0-0 2, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-2 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 4-12 27.
Genesee 19 20 18 5—62
Clearwater Valley 11 4 8 4—27
3-point goals — Bartosz 2, Leseman, Reuben.
JV — CV 27, Genesee 11
Colfax 58, Upper Col. 34
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax held Upper Columbia of Spangle to three points in the opening quarter and maintained a steady upper hand en route to a Northeast 2B League win.
Shyah Antoine finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Bulldogs (10-5, 4-3), and Sydney Berquist provided seven boards and five points. Mia Pierce sparked Upper Columbia with 12 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter, but it was not enough to cut the gap.
“Defensively our kids did a good job in the first half, allowing them only to have three field goals,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher. “In the third quarter, Mia Pierce was 4-of-5 in the field and 4-for-4 from the line. She scored 12 of her 20 in that quarter and then in the fourth we didn’t allow them to make a field goal.”
COLFAX (10-5, 4-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-1 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-0 2, Shyah Antoine 5 0-1 10, Asher Cai 4 0-0 11, Anni Cox 1 0-0 3, Kierstyn York 5 0-0 10, Sydney Berquist 2 1-2 5, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 1-2 3, Abree Aune 2 2-3 6, Perry Imler 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-2 0, MaKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-11 58.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Lucy Han 0 3-4 3, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Yuegellis Lahau 2 3-5 8, Joelle Townsend 0 0-0 0, Mia Pierce 5 6-6 20, Katie Bunn 1 0-0 2, Katy Tucker 0 1-2 1, Gabrielle Townsend 0 0-2 0, Ashley Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-19 34.
Colfax 14 13 17 14—58
Upper Columbia 3 7 15 9—34
3-point goals — Cai 3, Cox, Pierce, Lahau.
Pomeroy 62, SJEL 34
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Eight players got on the board for Pomeroy, which rolled to victory in Southeast 1B League competition against St. John Endicott/Lacrosse.
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates with 19 points and six rebounds, and Keely Maves added 10 points and four boards. Sydney Watko had what Pomeroy coach Tai Bye called “one of the best games of her career,” littering the stat sheet with eight points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds.
“We played our best game as a team tonight,” Bye said.
POMEROY
Maddy Dixon 8 2-2 19, Sydney Watko 4 0-1 8, Alyssa Wolf 3 0-0 8, Heidi Heytvelt 3 1-4 8, Keely Maves 3 4-6 10, Jillian Herres 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 3, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Colby Swannack 0 0-0 0, Kyra Holt 0 0-0 0, Hailey Marty 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 4 0-0 10, Zoe Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kjack 5 0-1 13, Drew Brewer 5 1-3 11, Ellie Tollett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-4 34.
Pomeroy 6 11 5 12—34
SJEL 18 15 15 14—62
3-point goals — B. Bailey 2, Kjack 2, Wolf 2, Heytvelt, Dixon.
Gar-Pal 51, ML Chr. 30
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen continued her stellar play of late, tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds as Garfield-Palouse downed Moses Lake Christian in nonleague play.
Maci Brantner added 12 points and Madi Cloninger had 11 for Garfield-Palouse (9-4), which outscored MLC 29-11 in the final two quarters.
Kali Kast led the Lions with nine points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-4)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 11, Paige Collier 0 0-3 0, MaKenzie Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 6 0-0 12, Kenzi Pedersen 8 8-13 24, Miranda Richards 0 2-2 2, Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-20 51.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN
Kali Kast 2 5-9 9, Meise 2 2-2 7, Lloyd 2 1-5 5, Merkle 2 0-2 5, M. Kast 1 2-6 4, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Serrato 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Snook 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-24 30.
Garfield-Palouse 17 5 14 15—51
Moses Lake Christian 11 8 5 6—30
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Meise, Merkle.
Cd’A 75, Lewiston 50
COEUR D’ALENE — Tai Bausch shot 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and put up 23 points for Lewiston, but it was not enough to save the Bengals from defeat by 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene in a late-reported game Friday night.
LEWISTON (2-13, 0-4)
Kendall Tiechmer 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 1 1-3 4, Tai Bausch 5 10-10 23, Jordyn Wilkins 2 0-4 4, Sammi Grant 2 2-3 6, Anika Grogan 0 2-4 2, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Gabby Johnson 2 0-2 4, Caitlin Richardson 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 17-28 50.
COEUR D’ALENE
Matheson Nikisha 3 0-0 7, Jaelyn Adams 3 0-0 7, Emma Whiteman 1 1-1 4, Madison Symons 6 11-12 24, Tori Younker 0 7-9 7, Jaden Chavez 1 0-0 3, Lily Phenicie 0 2-2 2, Karlima Zanetti 2 2-2 6, Skylar Burke 6 3-3 15. 22 16-19 75.
Lewiston 17 6 15 12—50
Coeur d’Alene 19 19 17 20—75
3-point goals — Bausch 3, Foss, Ortiz, Nikisha, Adams, Whiteman, Symons, Chavez.
JV — Lewiston 62, Cd’A 53
WRESTLINGMoscow’s Zimmerman wins
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow freshman Skyla Zimmerman won her fourth all-girls’ tournament this season, claiming the crown at the Othello Lady Huskies Invitational at 100 pounds with a title-round pin against Marisol Florez of Ephrata, Wash., in 3:08.
Zimmerman went 3-0 on the final day of the two-day event and 4-0 overall, with all but one of her wins by pin.
In the semifinals, Zimmerman beat Mia Zuniga of Granger, Wash., in a 4-3 decision. In the quarterfinals, Zimmerman beat Ellebell Taylor of Rogers High of Spokane by a pin in 4:30.