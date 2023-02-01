COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — For the majority of the season, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team, who have been dealing with injuries, haven’t played with much consistency. But as of late, the Warriors have been finding a groove.
They continued that trend Tuesday.
Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, tallied a career-best 20 points in just 13 minutes of action as LCSC pounded Walla Walla 83-60 in Cascade Conference action at Windemuth Court.
All 13 players who saw time for the Warriors (11-11, 8-8), who have won three in a row and five of their past six overall, got into the scoring column. Three players — freshman guards John Lustig and Erick Chaney, as well as sophomore guard Oreon Courtney — each tallied eight points. Sophomore guard Sam Stockton filled the stat sheet with seven points, a game-high 10 rebounds and five assists. Only two players — Chaney and Stockton — had more than 20 minutes of game action.
Caleb Gordon led Walla Walla (1-20, 1-15) with 14 points and five rebounds. Ethan Ford chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Josue Mireles finished with 11 points.
LCSC scored the first 13 points and were well on its way. The Warriors used another 10-0 spurt late in the first half and went into the locker room up 43-23. LCSC held a lead as large as 28 in the second half.
The Warriors shot 34-for-53 (64.2%) overall for the game, including 27-of-35 (77.1%) from inside the arc. If there was one dim spot, LCSC committed 17 turnovers, and the Wolves held a 21-6 advantage in points off those miscues.
The Warriors had a 42-28 advantage in rebounding, 19-10 in assists, 41-20 in bench points and 28-24 in points in the paint.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bushnell.