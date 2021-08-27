Hungry Tigers returning to the fray

Coming off a string of successful seasons, Kendrick is “probably returning the most guys we ever returned in terms of starters,” coach Zane Hobart said.
Last year’s Tigers went unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play and topped Watersprings of Idaho Falls 44-34 in a first-round Class 1A DII state playoff game before falling 40-14 in the semifinal round to Carey. They finished their campaign with a 6-2 overall record. This year, Kendrick plays what looks to be a challenging debut at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8-Man Classic in Middleton against Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls, an unfamiliar nonleague foe and longtime Idaho Class 1A Division I standout.
Notable among Kendrick returners is sophomore quarterback Ty Koepp, who earned Whitepine League DII MVP honors last year as a freshman.
“Looking for him to have a big year,” Hobart said. “Breakout even from what he did last year. He had a great year, but I feel like he’s just on the cusp of what he can accomplish.”
Hobart also cited the leadership and experience of senior back Maison Anderson and the growth of junior tight end Jagger Hewett as key components of Kendrick’s formula for success.
The Tigers play the first of their four home games this season Sept. 3 against Kootenai. They have not been beaten in league play since Oct. 27, 2017, when Deary earned a 34-28 victory. It also was the Mustangs who gave them their toughest league contest last year, with Kendrick coming out on top 38-30. The teams will meet at Deary on Oct. 15.
“It’s always come down to us and Deary,” Hobart said. “That one’s circled. It’s a fun rivalry, with those towns being 12 miles apart. We get a great turnout for those teams, whether it’s at Kendrick or Deary.”
A bit of added interest will come from the fact that Hobart’s former assistant of the past seven seasons, Tim Olson, is the man in charge of the Mustangs this year.
“I think our biggest advantage is the returners we’re bringing back,” Hobart said. “Guys in the same position they were playing last year, that gained a year of experience and just get a little older this year. We’re just a little bit bigger this year, a little faster, a little bit stronger. We had a lot of guys working in the weight room in the offseason, so hopefully those changes are going to be a game-changer for us.”
Kendrick
COACH — Zane Hobart (ninth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-0 in Whitepine League Division II, 6-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Maison Anderson, sr., RB/LB; Jack Silflow, jr., OL/DL; Jagger Hewett, jr., TE/DB; Tommy Stamper, jr., OL/DL; Ty Koepp, soph., QB/LB; Hunter Taylor, soph., TE/DB; Wyatt Fitzmorris, soph., RB/LB.
Five things to watch:
1. The Tigers lost three seniors from last year, two starters. “We are still young, but return a lot of starters and kids who gained lots of varsity experience last year,” Hobart said.
2. This is only the second time in Hobart’s nine years that more than 20 athletes have turned out .
3. Coming off a tremendous freshman season at quarterback, Ty Koepp is “a lot bigger and stronger than last season,” and Hobart and the rest of the players are “excited to see how he progresses.”
4. Kendrick has seven freshmen, including Sawyer Hewett, Carson Hogan, and Brock Boyer.
5. Having lost in three consecutive state semifinal games, “this group of guys is hungry and ready to see if we can break that trend this coming November,” Hobart said.