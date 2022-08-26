A string of winning seasons for the Kamiah Kubs was rudely interrupted a year ago as they suffered four consecutive defeats to finish 2021 with a 2-5 record.
“We played and were in every game for at least a half or three quarters, but we couldn’t finish,” coach Nels Kludt said of the losing streak, noting that shortages of experience and toughness along with injury problems in the team’s leadership played roles. “... This group, they’re hungry to make amends for last year. They want to get back where we were a couple years ago. With a lot of seniors and juniors playing this year, we feel good about the kids we have back and how hard they’re working. Their goals and mindsets coming into the season are very strong.”
Kamiah makes its season debut at 7 p.m. today against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai. The Kubs make their home debut a week later in a nonleague game against 2021 Idaho Class 1A state runner-up Raft River of Malta.
“We’ve been pretty even in my time as head coach,” Kludt said of his team’s rivalry with Lapwai. “We’ve both had some pretty good teams, but they got us good at the start of the season last year.
“As far as the Whitepine League goes, there’s some teams that have fared well the last couple years. I don’t know if it’s anybody’s league, but I think it’s got a chance to be more balanced, especially with some of the graduations that they’ve had last year at both Prairie and Lapwai.”
Kamiah’s “most decorated” returner, in Kludt’s words, is Brady Cox, a receiver and defensive back who is a former 110-meter hurdles state track champion and has garnered all-league recognition in football the past two years. All-league lineman Porter Whipple and sophomore quarterback David Kludt also will be among the key leaders.
“We feel good about where we’re going,” Nels Kludt said. “Our first two weeks of practice have been very good; we feel solid about the attitude and leadership we developed the last two weeks. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we feel like if we can come out strong against Lapwai and just build off that, that can develop our season for us.”
Kamiah had been accustomed to winning seasons the past several years before suffering a run of defeats to close out last season. Will the Kubs regain their old winning routine or find themselves stuck in a new normal on the wrong side of the score column?
Boasting a half-dozen seniors among their returning lettermen, will the Kubs now field enough experience and toughness to outlast other teams in the situations where they were outlasted last year?
Lapwai dominated Kamiah 60-28 when the teams met last year, but the Wildcats have graduated standouts such as quarterback Titus Yearout. Can the Kubs regain a foothold in the rivalry as they face Lapwai to kick things off?
Kamiah immediately will face another major test in visiting Raft River, which reached the state final last year. Will the Kubs sink or swim, and could the tough start to their schedule pay dividends later in the season?
With the team’s starting quarterback injured, David Kludt stepped up into the role several times last year as a freshman. Will the experience he built then bear fruit this season as he takes on the position full time?
COACH — Nels Kludt, seventh year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-5 overall and in Whitepine League Division I