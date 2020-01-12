SEATTLE — Record-breaking Washington State senior forward Borislava Hristova snapped another, reaching the pinnacle of Cougar basketball while simultaneously steering her women’s team to a win that will undoubtedly live on in the annals of the program.
Hristova scored a game-high 20 points to spark a fourth-quarter comeback and eventual 66-59 upset win against hated rival Washington on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. In the process, she became Wazzu’s all-time leading scorer — for either men’s or women’s hoops.
Her 2,006-career points surpassed the 2,003 poured in by former men’s player Isaac Fontaine between 1994-97.
Hristova, a Cheryl Miller Award watch list player who shot 8-of-16 and also had four assists, put in consecutive layins to ignite the Cougars heading into the final frame, which they entered trailing by five. WSU (9-7, 2-2 Pac-12) outscored the Huskies (10-5, 2-2) 29-17 in the last 10 minutes. The Cougars’ 29 points fell two shy of the program’s record for scoring in a quarter.
“We started the second half great, but got behind again,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We were able to build off that (start) and kept getting closer.”
Chanelle Molina tacked on 14 points and collected eight rebounds, and Jovana Subasic added 12 points for a Cougar offense that shot 41.4 percent.
Despite the Cougs' shortcomings on the glass (they were outboarded 42-33), their once-double-digit disadvantage midway through the third, and their being down for a whole 33 minutes, they stayed near enough to shoot back.
Wazzu was especially good late from deep, where Molina nailed three long-balls in the fourth. Subasic and Johanna Muzet also contributed one apiece in the quarter as the Cougs’ offense began to fully click after three periods of creditable defense and star effort from Hristova.
“I’m so happy for our team,” Ethridge said. “Our defense was able to hold (UW) down and that kept us in the game after we struggled offensively in the first half.”
The Huskies were led by Amber Melgoza (14 points) and Missy Peterson (13).
WSU gets Arizona next at 7 p.m. Friday at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-7, 2-2)
Cha. Molina 5-15 1-1 14, Levy 0-1 0-0 0, Motuga 2-8 5-5 9, Hristova 8-15 4-5 20, Murekatete 1-4 1-2 3, Muzet 3-6 0-0 8, Ce. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Subasic 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 24-58 11-13 66.
WASHINGTON (10-5, 2-2)
Henson 2-6 0-0 4, Melgoza 6-13 2-3 14, Pleskevich 2-5 0-0 5, Peterson 4-9 2-2 13, Rees 4-6 0-0 8, Miller 2-8 1-4 5, Van Dyke 1-3 0-0 2, Rooks 0-2 0-0 0, Bamberger 1-3 1-2 4, Watkins 2-3 0-0 4, Griggsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-11 59.
Washington State 6 15 16 29—66
Washington 10 16 16 17—59
3-point goals — WSU 7-20 (Cha. Molina 3-7, Levy 0-1, Motuga 0-3, Hristova 0-2, Muzet 2-4, Subasic 2-3), UW 5-17 (Henson 0-2, Melgoza 0-2, Pleskevich 1-2, Peterson 3-4, Miller 0-1, Van Dyke 0-1, Rooks 0-2, Bamberger 1-2, Watkins 0-1). Rebounds — WSU 33 (Cha. Molina 8), UW 42 (Rees 8). Assists — WSU 13 (tie 4), UW 11 (tie 2). Total fouls — WSU 13, UW 13. Fouled out — none.
Rocky Mountain 71, LCSC 69 (OT)
BILLINGS, Montana — The No. 13 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in regulation to force overtime. But Kloie Hatcher of No. 20 Rocky Mountain hit a shot in the paint with two seconds left in overtime to defeat the Warriors.
Leading the Warriors, Abbie Johnson recorded the third double-double of her career (15 points, 13 rebounds) while Kiara Burlage also notched a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).
“It’s always heartbreaking when you lose at the buzzer,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “It’s even worse when you lose after battling back from a 15-point deficit.
“I was really proud of the way we fought to get back in the game, but in the end it’s still a loss.”
The loss dropped L-C to 9-5 overall and 1-3 in Frontier Conference play.
“Going 0-2 on this road trip is extremely disappointing and you can’t win championships if you can’t win on the road,” Orr said. “We know we are going to have to work hard to get back in the race.”
L-C welcomes No. 11 MSU-Northern to the Activity Center on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
LCSC (9-5, 1-3)
Johnson 6-11 2-2 15, Burlage 3-9 6-6 12, Souvenir 1-8 0-0 2, Edmiston 2-10 8-10 12, Nielson 4-11 0-0 10, Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0, Burland 5-12 0-0 12, Farmer 2-8 1-3 6, Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 17-21 69.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (12-3, 3-1)
Dethman 7-17 3-4 17, Francis 7-17 5-6 19, Roy 1-4 0-0 3, Thatcher 6-17 4-5 19, Wright 4-9 0-2 10, Pointer 0-2 2-2 2, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 25-71 15-21 71.
L-C 12 12 19 18 8—69
Rocky Mountain 13 18 17 13 10—71
3-point goals — L-C 6-21 (Johnson 1-2, Souvenir 0-2, Edmiston 0-2, Nielson 2-6, Burland 2-6, Farmer 1-3), Rocky Mountain 6-21 (Dethman 0-3, Francis 0-1, Roy 1-4, Thatcher 3-7, Wright 2-4, Pointer 0-1, McCormick 0-1). Rebounds — L-C 50 (Johnson 13), Rocky Mountain 47 (Francis 16). Assists — L-C 14 (tie 3), Rocky 18 (Francis 6).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stanford 88, WSU 62
STANFORD, Calif. — Washington State did not have a pleasant, avenging return to the Bay Area, to put it mildly. And Cougars coach Kyle Smith, formerly the boss at the University of San Francisco, didn’t have a happy homecoming.
Less than a year after Stanford clubbed WSU by 48 points at Maples Pavilion, the Cougars were manhandled again by the up-and-coming Cardinal, falling 88-62. Smith, in his first year at the helm, lost both games in his first visit to the Bay Area with WSU.
“(The Cardinal got) anything they wanted tonight, for whatever reason,” said Smith, whose team fell to 10-7 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play with its seventh straight loss to Stanford. “We really struggled. They’re good. It was hard for us to keep them out of the paint, and in transition, they’re really good.
“They’re a really selfless team and skillful. You gotta be really good to defend that.”
Five minutes in, Stanford (14-2, 3-0) was up double digits. Five minutes later, the Cardinal had a 20-point lead. With just under three minutes left in the first, the edge ballooned to 30 when Isaac White hit a stop-and-pop 3, and player-of-the-game Tyrell Terry flew in for a dazzling up-and-under scoop.
It was a defensive 180 for a Wazzu team that prides itself on that end of the floor.
Stanford’s guards made it look easy on penetration plays off of ball screens. Terry led all players with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and grabbed six boards. Oscar da Silva had 15 points, all earned before 10 minutes had passed.
“They’re probably the best team we’ve played this year,” Smith said. “We’re a little banged up, missing some guys, but you gotta hat tip sometimes.”
WSU was missing point guard Jaylen Shead and forward Tony Miller with lingering injuries. Star forward CJ Elleby got dinged up, and had another league off-night with only six points on 2-of-9. Isaac Bonton led the team with 15 points and Daron Henson — who last played for just two minutes in the season opener — had 12 on four of Wazzu’s season-high 12 3-pointers (12-of-27). Jeff Pollard put up eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Cougars shot 39.3 percent to Stanford’s 61 percent, and failed to score on fast breaks for the first time this year.
They airmailed four 3-balls in the first 10 minutes, stumbled to a five-plus-minute scoring drought and were just 2-of-14 from the floor in that stretch.
The Cougs struggled to get to the foul line (season-low 6-of-12) and couldn’t find a clean look, particularly in the first half, when their starting backcourt was held scoreless. WSU forced a season-low nine takeaways, was outscored by 34 points in the paint and had its 18 giveaways turn into 29 Cardinal points.
“Our guys, they played a little better in the second half, but we had a hard time stopping them all night,” Smith said. “We tried to stay in our stuff, which in those situations you’ve just got to try to get better possession by possession. We had some guys that hadn’t played a lot and it showed up defensively more than anything.”
The Cougs return home to face No. 9 Oregon at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON ST. (10-7, 1-3)
Bonton 4-11 4-5 15, Pollard 3-5 2-2 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Elleby 2-9 0-0 6, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Henson 4-7 0-2 12, Rapp 3-5 0-0 8, Kunc 1-7 0-1 2, Markovetskyy 1-2 0-2 2, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 6-12 62.
STANFORD (14-2, 3-0)
Wills 4-4 2-4 10, Jones 2-10 0-0 5, Davis 2-4 1-2 6, Terry 8-12 2-2 22, White 4-8 1-1 11, Delaire 3-5 0-2 6, Kisunas 4-4 1-2 9, da Silva 7-8 0-0 15, Keefe 2-3 0-0 4, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 0-1 0-0 0, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 7-13 88.
Halftime — Stanford 46-18. 3-point goals — WSU 12-27 (Henson 4-6, Bonton 3-7, Rapp 2-3, Elleby 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Pollard 0-1, Kunc 0-3), Stanford 9-23 (Terry 4-7, White 2-6, da Silva 1-1, Davis 1-3, Jones 1-6). Rebounds — WSU 32 (Pollard 10), Stanford 30 (Terry 6). Assists — WSU 13 (Bonton 4), Stanford 23 (Wills, Davis 5). Total Fouls — WSU 17, Stanford 18.
LCSC 87, Rocky Mountain 57
BILLINGS, Mont. — Travis Yenor, Damek Mitchell and the rest of the No. 13 Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team dominated the court in Billings in a Frontier Conference victory against Rocky Mountain College.
Yenor scored the seventh-highest single-game total in program history with 37 points, and Mitchell finished just shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
“I am really proud of this group for completing the road sweep,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “Rocky is a great team at spacing the floor and putting you into tough matchups, but our guys handled that challenge really well as a team playing together.”
The Warriors (14-2, 3-1 Frontier Conference) closed out the first half leading 46-29 after a nine-point run with six straight points from Yenor and a 3 from Mitchell. They widened the gap by another 13 points over the course of the second half.
As a team, L-C shot 50 percent from the field (30-60) and held Rocky Mountain (6-7, 1-3) to 35 percent. The Warriors were good on 15-of-18 free throws (83 percent). Every Warrior scored in the contest.
Mitchell currently holds the second-most all-time career assists for the program with 374.
Lewis-Clark State returns home on Thursday for more Frontier Conference action at 7:30 p.m. in the Activity Center against Montana Western.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-2, 3-1)
Bailey 0-4 1-2 1, Bradley 3-7 2-2 9, Mitchell 6-10 1-2 18, Stevenson 4-5 1-2 9, Yenor 13-21 6-6 37, Albright 1-3 0-0 2, Boyd 1-2 1-2 4, Hughes 0-1 2-2 2, Moffatt 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 1-4 0-0 3.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (6-7, 1-3)
Eiselein 1-3 0-0 2, Henderson 3-12 1-1 9, Ladine 3-13 0-0 7, The Boy 3-8 0-0 9, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Beeke 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Eckmann 0-1 0-0 0, Malikie 0-1 0-0 0, L. Vining 6-11 1-1 13, S. Vining 3-8 2-2 11.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark St. 46-29. 3-point goals — L-C 12-25 (Bailey 0-4, Bradley 1-3, Mitchell 4-6, Yenor 5-9, Boyd 1-1, Moffatt 0-1, Westbrook 1-1), RM 9-24 (Eiselein 0-1, Henderson 2-3, Ladine 1-7, The Boy 3-4, Wallace 0-1, L. Vining 0-3, S. Vining 3-5). Rebounds — L-C 44 (Mitchell 10), RM 29 (S. Vining 6). Assists — L-C 20 (Mitchell 9), RM 9 (Henderson 3). Total fouls — L-C 12, RM 15. Fouled out — none.
TRACK AND FIELD
Indoor season starts with Vandal Open
MOSCOW — The Vandals opened their indoor track season by playing host to the Lauren McCluskey Multi and Vandal Open on Friday and Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
Reining Big Sky champion Zack Short won the shot put by a margin of nearly five feet with a fling of 19.15 meters (62-10.00) for UI. The Vandals topped 13 events in all, while WSU athletes won five. Cole Olsen of Lewis-Clark State ran an NAIA national-qualifying time of 8:36.92 as he placed second in the 3000 meters.
“For our first meet, I thought we competed fantastic,” said UI head coach Tim Cawley. “I was really excited. A lot of kids fought hard and competed well. It was enjoyable to watch.”
Event winners are listed below.
WOMEN
60 meters — Skyler Walton, WSU, 7.81
200 meters — Kristen O’Handley, PSU, 25.41
400 meters — Stephanie Cho, WSU, 54.61
1 mile — Aimee Piercy, Gonzaga, 4:59.33
3000 meters — Kelsey Swenson, UI, 10:22.44
60 meter hurdles — Kristin O’Handley, PSU, 8.91
4x400 relay — Idaho A (Aaryana Kurucz, Anna Pecha, Malaina Thacker, Lauren Paven), 3:59.09
High jump — Aislinn Overby, WSU, 5-06.00
Pole vault — Samantha Raines, EWU, 12-00.75
Long jump — Rechelle Meade, UI, 20-01.00
Triple jump — Tayler LyDay, UI, 38-11.50
Shot put — Chisshnay Brown, WSU, 47-03.00
Weight throw — Vernice Keyes, EWU, 56-03.25
MEN
60 meters — Ben Doucette, UI, 6.97
200 meters — Kaizer Gillispie, UI, 22.03
400 meters — Spencer Barrera, UI, 48.64
800 meters — Dean Ellenwood, UI, 1:54.39
1 mile — Ben Shaw, UI, 4:17.05
3000 meters — Dominic Arce, Gonzaga, 8:29.83
60 meter hurdles — Ryan Fontenot, unattached, 8.01
4x400 relay — Idaho A (Gillispie, Ellenwood, Jenner Higgins, Josiah Anderson), 3:22.14
High jump — Daylon Hicks, WSU, 6-06.75
Pole vault — Braden Masanga, PSU, 16-04.75
Long jump — Zach Nunis, UI, 24-04.25
Triple jump — Keshun McGee, EWU, 51-06.50
Shot put — Zach Short, UI, 62-10.00
Weight throw — Cullen Williams, UI, 61-04.75