WOMEN’S hoops
PULLMAN — Borislava Hristova collected 10 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Bella Murekatete added 15 and 13 as Washington State downed UC Irvine 87-59 on Sunday in a nonleague women’s basketball game.
Jovana Subasick netted 19 points for the Cougars (6-4), who shot 52 percent and outdid the Anteaters 51-41 in rebounds and 26-11 in assists. Chanelle Molina led the way in assists with eight.
“I’m really excited about this team and the growth I feel like we made,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You’re seeing real tangible growth out there. We were able to get the ball up the court a lot faster and put a little more pressure on their transition defense.”
Lauren Saiki and Haleigh Talbert scored 12 and 11 points for Irvine (3-7), which shot only 29 percent.
UC IRVINE (3-7)
Locandro 3-11 0-0 6, Guglielmo 2-6 0-0 6, Sa’Dullah 2-5 0-0 6, Saiki 4-15 2-2 12, Seaton 3-10 4-7 10, Akaegbu-Cleveland 1-4 0-2 2, Kapinga 1-2 1-2 3, Cadee 0-4 0-0 0, Talbert 4-7 1-3 11, Webb 1-8 1-2 3, Totals 21-72 9-18 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-4)
Hristova 8-15 3-6 19, Levy 1-1 0-1 2, Motuga 4-9 0-0 8, Murekatete 6-12 3-7 15, Cha. Molina 2-10 0-0 6, Subasic 8-13 2-2 19, Che. Molina 2-3 2-2 6, Cel. Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Muzet 4-5 0-0 10, Totals 36-69 10-18 87.
UC Irvine 17 13 15 14—59
Washington St. 26 19 20 22—87
3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 8-18 (Guglielmo 2-3, Sa’Dullah 2-4, Saiki 2-4, Seaton 0-1, Cadee 0-4, Talbert 2-2), Washington St. 5-12 (Hristova 0-1, Motuga 0-1, Cha. Molina 2-7, Subasic 1-1, Muzet 2-2). Assists_UC Irvine 11 (Saiki 6), Washington St. 26 (Cha. Molina 8). Fouled Out_UC Irvine Locandro, Rebounds_UC Irvine 41 (Akaegbu-Cleveland 8), Washington St. 51 (Murekatete 13). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 19, Washington St. 18. Technical Fouls_None.A_472.
S. Florida 67, Idaho 64
TAMPA, Fla. — Decisively losing the rebound battle, Idaho blew a 10-point lead and suffered a nonleague loss to South Florida, which got two late 3-pointers from Maria Alvarez.
Tamara Henshaw and Kristyna Brabencova gathered 12 and 11 rebounds as the Bulls outrebounded Idaho 51-30.
Lizzy Klinker scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting for the Vandals (4-4), while Beyonce Bea added 12 points, Caitlyn Jones 11 and Isabelle Hadden 10. Gina Marxen contributed nine points and eight assists.
Alvarez finished with 12 points for the Bulls (7-4), and Shae Leverett had 13 points and nine rebounds.
“ I thought we battled all the way defensively, until a few breakdowns in the last three minutes,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We lost the game on the glass. We just got hammered on the glass and the foul lane.”
IDAHO (4-4)
L. Klinker 6-7 1-1 15, Bea 5-12 0-0 12, Marxen 3-11 0-0 9, N. Klinker 1-3 0-0 2, Milne 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-11 0-0 11, Hadden 4-9 2-2 10, Christopher 1-2 2-2 5, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-3 0-0 9. Totals 24-61 5-5 64.
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-4)
Alvarez 4-9 2-2 14, Tsineke 4-13 4-4 12, Henshaw 0-2 6-8 6, Jordao 1-1 0-0 2, Pehadzic 0-10 0-0 0, Leverett 4-5 5-9 13, Bermejo 4-9 0-0 10, Harvey 3-5 2-2 8, Brabencova 1-6 0-0 2, Team 21-60 19-25 67.
Idaho 23 10 19 12—64
South Florida 16 15 19 17—67
3-point goals — Idaho 11-33 (L. Klinker 2-2, Bea 2-6, Marxen 3-9, Milne 0-1, Jones 3-9, Hadden 0-1, Christopher 1-2, King 0-3), South Florida 6-24 (Alvarez 4-7, Tsineke 0-3, Pehadzic 0-6, Bermejoy 2-5, Harvey 0-2, Brabencova 0-2). Fouled out — N. Klinker. Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Marxen 5), South Florida 51 (Henshaw 12). Assists — Idaho 17 (Marxen 8), South Florida 11 (Alvarez 4). Total fouls — (Idaho 19, South Florida 10.