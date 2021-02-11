NEW YORK — In a flurry of WNBA trades, the New York Liberty acquired All-Star Natasha Howard and the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft ended up in Dallas.
The Liberty acquired Howard as part of a three-team deal with the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. The three-time WNBA champion provides a solid interior player for New York to pair with last season’s No. 1 draft pick, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu. As a designated core player for Seattle, Howard had to approve the trade to New York.
New York sent the No. 1 pick in the draft this year and the Mercury’s first-round pick next year to the Storm. The Liberty acquired that pick from Phoenix by sending Kia Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round choice next year.
The No. 1 pick didn’t stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks in the same draft.
It’s only the third time in the league’s history that the top pick in the draft has been traded.
There is a lot of uncertainty around this season’s draft about who will be available. The NCAA granted every player an extra year of eligibility, meaning top seniors like Louisville’s Dana Evans and UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere could return to college next year.
Howard won the league’s defensive player of the year award in 2019. The 29-year-old forward won titles in Minnesota in 2017 and Seattle in 2018 and last season.
Howard averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, shooting 53 percent from the field.
Also in a separate trade with Seattle, the Liberty got guard Sami Whitcomb for the rights to Stephanie Talbot.
Whitcomb was a key member of the Storm’s franchise the past few years. The 32-year-old is a solid 3-pointer shooter.
The Minnesota Lynx also traded forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to the Storm for the 2022 first-round pick they had acquired from Phoenix through New York.