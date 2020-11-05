(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part five in a five-part series previewing the Washington State season. Today, we preview the defensive secondary and special teams.)
One of them committed to USC — twice. Another got kicked off the Cougar roster by the previous coach, then was reinstated by his replacement. Another committed to Wyoming, then followed his recruiters to Pullman.
Washington State’s defensive backs hail from a variety of backgrounds and regions of the country, and they appear to have some talent. The question is: How will they mesh?
The presence of a steady senior helps. George Hicks III (6-foot-0, 177 pounds) has appeared in 29 games at cornerback, with nine starts last season and is the most experienced member of a secondary trying to shore up Wazzu’s lapse-prone pass defense of 2019.
It’s no small task, since communication was a big weakness last year and on-field preparation time has been limited this time around. The Cougs open a pandemic-disrupted season Saturday at Oregon State (7:30 p.m., FS1), with the Beavers favored by 2 points.
If Hicks starts at one corner, the other side might be manned by 11th-hour junior-college transfer Jaylen Watson (6-3, 190), who had committed to USC out of high school and again after starring at Ventura (Calif.) College. He was rerouted by academics both times and eventually reeled in during the summer by first-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich.
By that time, Rolo also had reinstated senior Daniel Isom (6-0, 199), who had been cut from the Wazzu roster by predecessor Mike Leach for unexplained reasons in November 2019. The sociable safety was among the runners-up in a player vote for captain and appears to be the only hands-down starter among the back four — meaning there’s no “or” after his name on the depth chart. His understudy is second-year freshman Armauni Archie (6-0, 176).
The probable starter at the other safety is hard-hitting sophomore Tyrese Ross (6-2, 181), who made 33 tackles last year as a backup. The second player listed there is junior Chad Davis Jr. (6-2, 207), who appeared mainly on special teams a year ago.
One of the most buzz-eliciting defensive backs during preseason workouts has been true freshman Chau (pronounced “Shaw”) Smith-Wade, who originally committed to Wyoming before following three Cowboys assistants to WSU after Hawaii’s Rolovich landed the top job.
Smith-Wade is listed right behind Hicks at one cornerback, while the No. 2 on the other side is junior Derrick Langford (6-3, 190), who started once last season as a JC transfer and appeared in 11 games.
Coaches appear to be especially impressed by junior nickelback Armani Marsh (5-10, 177), who started five times last year and appeared in all 13 games. He’s backed up by sophomore Halid Djibril (6-1, 194) in the Cougars’ 4-2-5 base.
If nothing else, this group represents a goodly portion of the U.S. map. The players’ home states include Florida (Ross and Davis), Georgia (Watson), Missouri (Isom), Illinois (Smith-Wade), California (Hicks, Djibril, Langford and Archie) and Washington (Marsh).
SPECIAL TEAMS — The stars here shine bright. If the role players hold up their end, this could be a team strength
Junior placekicker Blake Mazza is coming off a crazy-good year that saw him go 20-for-21 in field goals and become one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, while senior punter Oscar Draguicevich III (45 yards per kick in 2019) made this year’s watch list for the Ray Guy Award.
No less impressive is junior kickoff and punt returner Travell Harris, who last year was ranked No. 2 in the country in kick returns by Pro Football Focus.
The long snappers are Tyler Williams (for field goals and extra points) and Simon Samarzich (for punts). Kickoffs will be handled by Draguicevich or second-year freshman Anthony Boyle.
