How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:
WSU
How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: On the injured reserve list, did not play in the Eagles' 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with one assisted tackle in the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with a team high 11 tackles, including six solo stops and a tackle for loss, a pass defensed and a 33-yard interception return for a second-quarter touchdown in the Panthers' 26-16 loss to Arizona.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was not acitve for the Colts' 24-17 loss to Tennessee.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at one of the safety spots, he had two tackles, including one solo stop, a pass defensed and an interception in the Cardinals' 26-16 win at Carolina.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but did not make the catch in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss Thursday at Cincinnati.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: On the practice squad, did not play in the Cardinals' 26-16 win at Carolina.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He had four solo tackles and one pass defensed in the Chiefs' 41-31 win at Kansas City.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 235 yards, a 7.1 average, and three touchdowns while allowing no sacks in the 48-45 win at Detroit.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 48-45 win at Detroit.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers run for 119 yards, a 3.8 average, and two touchdowns while allowing three sacks in a 24-20 loss to the N.Y. Jets.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in the Saints' 28-25 loss to Minnesota at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Was on the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.