How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 10:
WSU
How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 10:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: The Eagles host Washington at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: The Patriots were on a bye this week.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops, with two sacks and a quarterback hurry Thursday in the Panthers' 25-15 victory against Atlanta.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: The Eagles host Washington at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts' 25-20 win at Las Vegas.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had three total tackles, including one solo stop, as the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-17.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins' 39-17 win against Cleveland.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins' 39-17 win against Cleveland.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he had one solo tackle in the Chiefs' 27-17 victory against Jacksonville.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 39 yards (a 2.8 average) but also helped to allow three sacks as the Seahawks fell 21-16 to Tampa Bay in Munich.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers to run for 217 yards (a 5.0 average) with two touchdowns but helped to allow six sacks in their 20-10 win against New Orleans.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had seven total tackles, including three solo stops, with a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in the Saints' 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: The Eagles host Washington at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: Signed this week to the Packers' practice squad, he did not play in their 31-28 victory in overtime against Dallas.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.