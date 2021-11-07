How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 9:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played in a reserve role, helped the Eagles rush for 176 yards and a 4.5 average with two touchdowns but helped to allow one sack in a 27-24 loss against the L.A. Chargers.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: After being elevated from the practice squad and seeing time on the field in the Patriots' 27-24 win at the L.A. Chargers on Oct. 31, he went back to the practice squad Nov. 1 and did not play in the 24-6 win at Carolina.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had two special teams tackles and recovered a fumble in the Panthers' 24-6 loss against New England.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: After having to replace starter Jalen Hurts and going 2-for-2 for 11 yards in a 44-6 win Oct. 31 at Detroit, he did not play in the 27-24 home loss to the L.A. Chargers.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Activated off injured reserve Thursday, he played a reserve role and caught his first career pass for 7 yards in the Colts' 45-30 victory against the Jets the same day.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: In a reserve role, had six tackles, imcluding three solo stops, in the Cardinals’ 31-17 win at San Francisco.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 27-25 loss to Atlanta.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 9-6 win against Buffalo.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins only ran for 47 yards and allowed four sacks in a 17-9 win against Houston.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, had five carries for 35 yards in the Giants’ 23-16 win against Las Vegas.
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had three assisted tackles in the Saints' 27-25 loss to Atlanta.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: The Seahawks had a bye this week.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: The Seahawks had a bye this week.