Raiders Giants Football

Las Vegas's Darius Philon, left, and Johnathan Hankins chase New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny during the second half of Sunday's game.

 Associated Press

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 9:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played in a reserve role, helped the Eagles rush for 176 yards and a 4.5 average with two touchdowns but helped to allow one sack in a 27-24 loss against the L.A. Chargers.

DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: After being elevated from the practice squad and seeing time on the field in the Patriots' 27-24 win at the L.A. Chargers on Oct. 31, he went back to the practice squad Nov. 1 and did not play in the 24-6 win at Carolina.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had two special teams tackles and recovered a fumble in the Panthers' 24-6 loss against New England.

QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: After having to replace starter Jalen Hurts and going 2-for-2 for 11 yards in a 44-6 win Oct. 31 at Detroit, he did not play in the 27-24 home loss to the L.A. Chargers.

WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Activated off injured reserve Thursday, he played a reserve role and caught his first career pass for 7 yards in the Colts' 45-30 victory against the Jets the same day.

DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: In a reserve role, had six tackles, imcluding three solo stops, in the Cardinals’ 31-17 win at San Francisco.

WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 27-25 loss to Atlanta.

Idaho

WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 9-6 win against Buffalo.

OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins only ran for 47 yards and allowed four sacks in a 17-9 win against Houston.

RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, had five carries for 35 yards in the Giants’ 23-16 win against Las Vegas.

LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had three assisted tackles in the Saints' 27-25 loss to Atlanta.

DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: The Seahawks had a bye this week.

Also

QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: The Seahawks had a bye this week.

Tags