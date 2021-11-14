How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 9:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played in a reserve role, helped the Eagles rush for 214 yards and a 5.4 average but helped to allow one sack in a 30-13 win at Denver.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: On the practice squad, did not play in the 45-7 win against Cleveland.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had two total tackles in the Panthers' 34-10 win at Arizona.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the 30-13 victory at Denver.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Played in a reserve role but was not targeted in the Colts' 23-17 win against Jacksonville.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety and had nine tackles, including one for loss, with a pass defensed and an interception, in the Cardinals' 34-10 loss to Carolina.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 23-21 loss at Tennessee.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 23-17 loss at Indianapolis.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins only ran for 60 yards with a touchdown and allowed four sacks in a 22-10 win against Baltimore on Thursday.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: Bye week.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Started in the middle, had two total tackles in the Saints' 23-21 loss at Tennesee.
DL Benson Mayowa, Seattle: In a reserve role, had two total tackles in the Seahawks' 17-0 loss at Green Bay.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 17-0 loss at Green Bay.