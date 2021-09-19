How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 2:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played a reserve role in helping the Eagles run for 151 yards and a touchdown in their 17-11 loss to San Francisco.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Did not play in the Patriots' 25-6 win against the New York Jets.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Had a solo tackle in the Panthers' 26-7 win against New Orleans.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was not active for the Eagles' 17-11 loss to San Francisco.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety, finished with eight combined tackles and a quarterback hit in the Cardinals' 34-33 win against Minnesota.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints' 26-7 loss to Carolina.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton (2018-19), Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to Denver.
OL Jesse Davis (2010-14), Miami: Started at right tackle, helped the Dolphins run for 71 yards but also was a member of a line that allowed six sacks on two quarterbacks in a 35-0 loss to Buffalo.
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: Played a reserve role, earned an assisted special teams tackle in the Saints' 26-7 loss to Carolina.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: Started at edge rusher, had three combined tackles in the Seahawks' 33-30 overtime loss to Tennessee.
RB Elijhaa Penny (2014-15), New York Giants: In a reserve role, he had two carries for 5 yards (2.5 average) in the Giants' 30-29 loss Thursday at Washington.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: Was not active for the Seahawks' 33-30 overtime loss to Tennessee.