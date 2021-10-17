How former area players fared in the NFL in Week 6:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia — Started at left tackle and played the whole game in a 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Carolina — Started at weakside linebacker and made seven tackles, including one for loss, and blocked a punt that was returned by teammate Kenny Robinson for a 4-yard touchdown in 38-24 loss to Minnesota.
DB Jalen Thompson — Came off the bench for six tackles in a 37-14 win against Cleveland.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Miami — Started at right tackle in 23-20 loss to Jacksonville.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants — Came off the bench for three rushes for 15 yards and one reception for 1 yard in 38-11 loss to the Rams.
DL Benson Mayowa, Seattle — Started at outside linebacker and made two tackles in 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh.
Other
LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas (former Salmon River High) — Started at outside linebacker and made three tackles in 35-29 win against New England.