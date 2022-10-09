How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 5:
WSU
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: On the injured reserve list, did not play in the Eagles' 20-17 win at Arizona.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with one solo tackle in the Patriots' 29-0 win against Detroit.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Was not active for the Panthers' 37-15 loss to San Francisco.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 20-17 win at Arizona.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: He was waived Tuesday, then cleared and placed on the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had five tackles, including four solo stops, and a pass defensed in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to Philadelphia.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but did not make the catch in the Dolphins' 40-17 loss at the New York Jets.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: Released from the practice squad Tuesday.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Plays at 5:15 p.m. at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 151 yards, an average of 7.2 per carry, with a touchdown, but also helped to allow three sacks in the Seahawks' 39-32 loss at New Orleans.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 39-32 loss at New Orleans.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: As a reserve, he helped the Steelers rush for 54 yards, an average of 3.2 per carry, but helped to allow three sacks in a 38-3 loss at Buffalo.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had four assisted tackles in the Saints' 39-32 victory against Seattle.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Was on the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 20-17 win at Arizona.
