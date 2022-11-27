How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 12:
WSU
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 10:35 pm
How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 12:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to run for 363 yards for an average of 7.4 yards and three touchdowns, but he helped to allow two sacks in a 40-33 victory against the Packers.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he did not have any statistics in the Patriots' 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thursday.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and a quarterback hit in the Panthers' 23-10 win against Denver.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles' 40-33 victory against Green Bay.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: The Colts play at 5:15 p.m. Monday against Pittsburgh.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at strong safety, he had four tackles, including three solo stops, in the Cardinals' 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was targeted four times and had four catches for 55 yards, a 13.8 average, in the Dolphins' 30-15 win against Houston.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins' 30-15 win against Houston.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he did not have any statistics in the Chiefs' 26-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 65 yards (2.8 average) and two touchdowns but also helped to allow three sacks in a 40-34 loss in overtime to Las Vegas.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: The Steelers play at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Indianapolis.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had 14 total tackles, including 12 solo stops, as the Saints lost 13-0 at San Francisco.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad ...
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers' 40-33 loss at Philadelphia.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.